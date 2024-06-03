UFC News: Volkanovski Fancies Shot at Dustin Poirier, 'That Would be a Massive Fight'
Alexander Volkanovski thinks a fight with Dustin Poirier would be "massive."
'The Great' is waiting for a rematch with featherweight king Ilia Topuria but would love to face Poirier while he waits. Taking to his YouTube channel in the aftermath of UFC 302, the Aussie fighter registered his interest in the fight.
"If the timing works maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight," Volkanovski remarked. "I know he just wants good fun fights, obviously we got a lot of respect for each other. I think that would be a massive fight so that's something that I'd be willing to do while I'm waiting for that featherweight title, maybe a lightweight fight against someone like Dustin Poirier would be great."
Volkanovski vs. Poirier: Perfect Candidate for BMF Title?
Volkanovski vs. Poirier would be a good contender for the BMF title if not for a few factors. Poirier already fought and lost for the BMF belt in late 2023, and the title itself is being held hostage in negotiations between Ilia Topuria and BMF-holder Max Holloway.
'El Matador' demands the BMF title be put on the line if he fights Holloway this year, which creates a predicament for the UFC as it defeats the purpose of the contrived belt. Locking the belt at a championship level would eradicate the chance for fan-favorite 'badass' fighters to vie for extra exposure and earning potential (BMF champs get PPV points).
Perhaps the BMF title should be vacated after each pass.
