UFC Paris hit by major cancellation after fighter’s weight disaster
'Weight management issues' have forced one of the best fights of UFC Paris to be cancelled.
Multiple debuting champions from many different European promotions highlight UFC's return to France. This included Cage Warrior's Harry Hardwick, Ares' Axel Sola, KSW's Robert Ruchala, PFL's Ante Delija, and OKTAGON MMA's Losene Keita. The latter of whom was a former double-champ.
Unfortunately one of those names is no longer making their UFC debut this weekend.
Losene Keita vs. Patricio Pitbull cancelled from UFC Paris main card
In a gut-wrenching blow for avid fans, Keita missed weight for his fight with Patricio Pitbull on the UFC Paris main card, and the fight has been cancelled.
UFC's official statement reads, "Due to weight management issues with Losene Keita, the featherweight bout with Patricio Pitbull has been cancelled from this weekend’s event."
Losene Keita releases statements on UFC Paris blunder
Keita addressed his four-pound weight miss in a post on X.
"For the first time in 25 fights, I failed to make weight, and it had to happen on my UFC debut…
"I wanted to continue and would have given everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it.
"I sincerely apologize to all my fans. I will be back, like every time I fall in life."
In another statement on Instagram, Keita apologized to his fans and to Pitbull.
"To start I need to say sorry to everyone, to Pitbull and his team, to the UFC, Hunter [Campbell], and to my fans! . . . I'm devastated with this and I just hope UFC gives me another chance, because I live for this, this was my dream!"
Patricio Pitbull calls out Arnold Allen
Speaking with Full Send after the news, Pitbull blasted 'The Fat Panther' Keita and named who he'd like to fight next.
“If you want to blame anyone for our fight being canceled, blame the fat panther. Arnold Allen let’s go, I’ll see you at UFC Rio.”
Later, in another statement on X, Pitbull emphasized his desire to fight at UFC Rio this October.
"I did my part, but my opponent didn’t do his," He wrote. "I was called on short notice, traveled, dealt with jet lag, and made weight. My opponent was at home, had three more hours to try and chose not to. I really would like to fight on the UFC Rio card. I’ll face anyone who makes weight."
This cancellation is a colossal blow to the UFC Paris card, and a massive missed opportunity for Keita who would have secured a top-ten spot with a win. No doubt in his next appearance, the UFC will pit him against a fringe top-15 talent.
