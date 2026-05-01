UFC Perth: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Perth, Western Australia tomorrow (May 2) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event is a massive welterweight clash, as former titleholder Jack Della Maddalena looks to get back on track in his first outing since losing the welterweight belt when he meets Carlos Prates, who enters the night after scoring back-to-back knockouts against Leon Edwards and Geoff Neal.

The night’s co-main event features surging lightweight Quillan Salkilld taking on perennial top-ranked contender Beneil Dariush. Salkilld is 4-0 since joining the UFC, and he’ll be looking to steal Dariush’s spot in the Top 15 when he competes in his home city of Perth.

UFC Perth Main Card Predictions

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) fights Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Another highlight-reel win here could set Prates up for a title shot, but I still have to back the former champion in this matchup even if I won’t be shocked if he gets caught at some point.

(Pick: Della Maddalena)

Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) shakes hands with Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It’s extremely difficult to trust Dariush’s chin at this stage and I won’t be surprised if he gets stopped early, but I’m still going to pick him for the upset here given that he’s a pretty significant step up in competition for Salkilld.

(Pick: Dariush)

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Provided that he can avoid tangling up with Elliott on the ground, Erceg should be able to get the win here and further distance himself from the three-fight losing streak that began with his failed flyweight title bid.

(Pick: Erceg)

Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid

Marwan Rahiki during his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

All credit to Schmid for stepping up for this opportunity on less than a week’s notice, but it’s hard to see how he wins this without connecting with a big shot that puts Rahiki’s lights out.

(Pick: Rahiki)

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Peričić

Martin Buday (red gloves) fights Shamil Gaziev (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I’m surprised to see Peričić lined as a small favorite heading into this fight. Gaziev has proven himself against stronger competition and feels like a pretty big step up for “The Balkan Bear” in just his third UFC fight.

(Pick: Gaziev)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

Tai Tuivasa bleeds during his fight with Alexander Volkov during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

The UFC matchmakers were already trying to help Tuivasa snap his losing skid with his original matchup against Sean Sharaf, and now he gets a fighter coming in on short notice after an 0-2 start to his UFC career.

(Pick: Tuivasa)

UFC Perth Preliminary Card Predictions

Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) fights Brad Tavares (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

If feels like the UFC lined this fight up as the featured prelim with a specific outcome in mind, but I think that Rowston may have a tougher time than expected against an experienced fighter that also has plenty of KO/TKO wins on his record.

(Pick: Bryczek)

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian

Tafa is going to have to navigate a pretty sizeable height and reach advantage in order to find a fight-ending shot here, and I think Christian will be smart enough to exploit the Australian’s glaring weaknesses in the grappling department.

(Pick: Christian)

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) fights Michal Oleksiejczuk (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This is more me questioning how wide the betting line is than having a lot of faith in Meerschaert, but I won’t be surprised if “GM3” is able to snag a guillotine choke off of a Malkoun takedown attempt.

(Pick: Meerschaert)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales

Colby Thicknesse during his UFC debut at UFC 312. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

An experienced veteran like Morales is always a dangerous matchup for a young fighter, but Thicknesse should be able to avoid getting caught in any submission attempts and get his hand raised here.

(Pick: Thicknesse)

Wes Schultz vs. Ben Johnston

It could be a short night for Schultz if he decides to stand and trade strikes with Johnston, but I’ll slightly lean with “Party Time” to get right on his takedowns and avoid eating any big shots from the Australian.

(Pick: Schultz)

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo

Jonathan Micallef during his fight on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

I think Gorimbo has a better chance of winning this than the current betting odds indicate, but Micallef has quite a bit of momentum after starting his UFC career with two solid wins.

(Pick: Micallef)

Kody Steele vs. Dom Mar Fan

Kody Steele earned a UFC contract by stopping Chasen Blair on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Steele’s upset-loss to Rongzhu seems to have shattered quite a bit of the hype around him, but I think he can get back on track here against the debuting Mar Fan.

(Pick: Steele)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Perth all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us once the card kicks off for live results and highlights from all the action.