UFC 319 welterweight contender makes history with buzzer-beating spinning elbow

"The Fighting Nerds" keeps it rolling with another highlight-reel finish.

Zain Bando

Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UFC welterweight Carlos Prates made good om his pre'fight press conference conference promise that he would only need one round to beat Geoff Neal in their fight Saturday night at UFC 319 in Chicago.

It nearly got out of Round 1, but just like the NBA or college basketball, Prates delivered his version of a buzzer-beating sequence with a devastating spinning-back elbow to secure the biggest win of his career.

Carlos Prates Targets Next Fight After UFC 319 KO

He's remaining as active as possible, too, as he will make a quick turnaround with a return to the Octagon in Brazil against an unnamed opponent. Thanks to UFC CEO Dana White's call to the production truck, Prates gets his chance to fight in his home territory, ideally against Leon Edwards, but it would ultimately be up to the UFC and not Prates himself.

Whether it comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it already has its own dose of history: the ninth spinning back elbow KO in UFC history. Ironically enough, the 10th came in the fight that followed, as Lerrone Murphy delivered his own KO in the same fashion, putting a damper on Aaron Pico's UFC debut.

If the UFC has a new trend on its hands, it's a great time to start it. It has captivated the imagination within the MMA community, and the intrigue for more finishes is certainly plausible as time goes on.

For now, though, Prates and Murphy may just be the two biggest show-stoppers of the night unless the main event between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev has anything to say about it.

The fight is just minutes away from capping off UFC 319.

If anything, it's another highlight on a memorable card that is reaching its rightful conclusion, marking the UFC's return to Chicago, Illinois for the first time since 2019.

More to come, but the UFC got some noteworthy moments in a city starving for them. Remarkable, but more special than anything.

