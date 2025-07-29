UFC rebooks Adesanya and Pereira’s old rival for Vancouver debut
UFC has rescheduled the debut of a former GLORY Kickboxer who fought Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in their primes.
Adesanya and Pereira remain part of an exclusive club of ex-kickboxers who have made an extremely successful transition to MMA.
Vying to join that club is UFC debutant Yousri Belgaroui, who earned a contract on 2024's Contender Series.
Yousri Belgaroui vs. Azamat Bekoev moved to UFC Vancouver
Belgaroui, a former three-time GLORY middleweight challenger, shared the ring with Pereira and Adesanya, defeating the former once. He left kickboxing with a 27-7 record, and maintains an 8-3 record in professional MMA, with a current three-fight winning streak.
The 6'5 giant's debut was originally intended for UFC Vegas 108, but Visa issues have forced a rebooking for UFC Vancouver on October 18. The rescheduled fight is at a much more favorable venue, befitting of a former kickboxing champion.
Belgaroui's opponent, Azamat Bekoev (20-3), is a tall order for any debutant. The former LFA champion is 2-0 inside the Octagon with two knockouts; he also has more than double Belgaroui's cage experience and as many losses in 23 fights.
With this update, UFC Vancouver is up to four fights, with no main event so far.
- Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; fly
- Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira; straw
- Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos; middle
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui; middle
