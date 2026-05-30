UFC Releases Four Veteran Fighters With Combined 46 Fights of UFC Experience

On the eve of the promotion’s return to Macau, the UFC released four veteran fighters from its official roster.

The world’s leading MMA promotion was on break last week following UFC Vegas 117, but the UFC returned in full force during the last few days with back-to-back Road to UFC events on Thursday and Friday to set the table for Saturday’s UFC Macau card.

The Macau event closes out the UFC’s May calendar ahead of a June slate highlighted by “UFC Freedom 250”. Just days before the calendar rolls over into June, the UFC Roster Watch account reports that Daniel Marcos, Jamie Mullarkey, Lando Vannata, and Vince Morales have all been removed from the promotion’s roster.

Longtime Veterans Jamie Mullarkey & Lando Vannata Released From UFC

The two longest-tenured of the recently-released fighters, Mullarkey and Vannata boast a combined 27 UFC appearances between them.

Lando Vannata (red gloves) fights Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Vannata established himself as a fan favorite when he debuted against Tony Ferguson in 2016 and won four-straight post-fight bonuses out of his first four UFC fights. The 34-year-old has lost three-straight fights dating back to 2022 and was stopped by Darrius Flowers in April, which marked his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years.

Jamie Mullarkey (red gloves) fights John Makdessi (blue gloves) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Mullarkey also won a “Fight of the Night” bonus for his promotional debut against Brad Riddell in 2019. The Australian defeated Rolando Bedoya in 2025 but was submitted by his countryman Quillan Salkilld in his last fight at UFC 325, which brought his overall UFC record to 6-7.

Daniel Marcos Exits UFC With Winning Record

The most surprising of the four names released by the UFC, Marcos joined the by defeating Brandon Lewis via unanimous decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

Montel Jackson (red gloves) reacts after defeating Daniel Marcos (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

“Soncora” won his first two UFC outings but saw a 2024 meeting with Aoriqileng ended in a No Contest due to an accidental groin strike. Marcos rebounded with two more victories after that before suffering his lone UFC loss to Montel Jackson, and in his last outing the 33-year-old submitted Miles Johns to bring his UFC record to 5-1 (1 NC).

Vince Morales Went 0-4 During Second UFC Run

Morales originally joined the UFC in 2018 and dropped a decision to UFC Macau headliner Song Yadong to kick off a four-year stint with the promotion.

Vince Morales (red gloves) fights Drako Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That initial UFC run saw Morales go 3-5 before he returned to the regional scence and won five-straight fights. Returning to the UFC in 2024, “Vandetta” came up short against Taylor Lapilus to kick off what turned into four-straight losses, the most recent of which came against Colby Thicknesse at UFC Perth.