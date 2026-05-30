UFC Macau Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns home to Galaxy Arena in Macau tomorrow (May 30) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal bantamweight matchup.

The main event will see former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo attempt rebound from a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov when he takes on Song Yadong, who also came up short in a huge matchup with former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley at UFC 324.

The card’s co-main event also carries major stakes for the light heavyweight division, as Mingyang Zhang returns for the first time since being stopped by Johnny Walker at UFC Shanghai last year to face longtime UFC veteran Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Macau main card also includes an important heavyweight clash between top-ranked contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira.

Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) fights Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kai Asakura moves up to the bantamweight division to try and secure his first UFC victory after Jake Matthews takes on Carlson Harris. The main card action opens up with a flyweight clash between divisional staple Alex Perez and Sumudaerji.

Alex Perez (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The prelim portion of the card is highlighted by seven different fighters making their promotional debuts across four different matchups. Former ONE Championship star Jingnan Xiong is the only one not facing another debuting fighter, as she’s slated to meet fan favorite Angela Hill.

Angela Hill (red gloves) fights Fatima Kline (blue gloves) in the womens strawweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Other highlights from the prelims include Luis Gurule making a two-week turnaround to face Rei Tsuruya after collecting his first UFC win at UFC Vegas 117, and the night kicks off with a striker vs. grappler matchup between Loma Lookboonmee and Jacqueline Amorim.

Loma Lookboonmee (red gloves) reacts after defeating Elise Reed (not pictured) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Macau is set to kick off at 4:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Macau Main Card (7:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Co-Main Event: Mingyang Zhang vs. Alonzo Menifield

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira

Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman

Jake Matthews vs. Carlston Harris

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji

UFC Macau Preliminary Card (4:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Yi Sak Lee

Meng Ding vs. Jose Souza

Aoriqileng vs. Cody Haddon

Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule

Angela Hill vs. Jingnan Xiong

Kangjie Zhu vs. Rodrigo Vera

Loma Lookboonme vs. Jaqueline Amorim