UFC Macau Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC returns home to Galaxy Arena in Macau tomorrow (May 30) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal bantamweight matchup.
The main event will see former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo attempt rebound from a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov when he takes on Song Yadong, who also came up short in a huge matchup with former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley at UFC 324.
The card’s co-main event also carries major stakes for the light heavyweight division, as Mingyang Zhang returns for the first time since being stopped by Johnny Walker at UFC Shanghai last year to face longtime UFC veteran Alonzo Menifield.
UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights
The UFC Macau main card also includes an important heavyweight clash between top-ranked contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira.
Kai Asakura moves up to the bantamweight division to try and secure his first UFC victory after Jake Matthews takes on Carlson Harris. The main card action opens up with a flyweight clash between divisional staple Alex Perez and Sumudaerji.
The prelim portion of the card is highlighted by seven different fighters making their promotional debuts across four different matchups. Former ONE Championship star Jingnan Xiong is the only one not facing another debuting fighter, as she’s slated to meet fan favorite Angela Hill.
Other highlights from the prelims include Luis Gurule making a two-week turnaround to face Rei Tsuruya after collecting his first UFC win at UFC Vegas 117, and the night kicks off with a striker vs. grappler matchup between Loma Lookboonmee and Jacqueline Amorim.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Macau is set to kick off at 4:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Macau Main Card (7:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Co-Main Event: Mingyang Zhang vs. Alonzo Menifield
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira
Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman
Jake Matthews vs. Carlston Harris
Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji
UFC Macau Preliminary Card (4:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)
Luis Felipe Dias vs. Yi Sak Lee
Meng Ding vs. Jose Souza
Aoriqileng vs. Cody Haddon
Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule
Angela Hill vs. Jingnan Xiong
Kangjie Zhu vs. Rodrigo Vera
Loma Lookboonme vs. Jaqueline Amorim
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.