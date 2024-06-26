UFC Report: Denver Event Loses Co-Main Fight Due to Injury
Mike Mallott vs. Gilbert Urbina is reportedly off UFC Denver on July 13 due to injury. The news was reported by Aaron Bronsteter on X on June 26.
No official announcements have been made, and neither fighter has released statements via social media.
Report: UFC Denver Loses its Main Event with Top Contender’s Withdrawal
If the fight is cancelled, UFC Denver will have lost its originally scheduled main and co-main fights within the space of a week. Maycee Barber's withdrawal from the main event was reported on June 24, possibly leaving the event without a marquee fight.
Namajunas vs. Cortez: New Denver Main Event Possible
Still, Rose Namajunas might have a replacement, as flyweight contender Tracy Cortez is stepping up to face the former champ, sources told MMA Fighting on June 24. Cortez was scheduled to face Miranda Maverick on July 20 but will be taking the new fight a week earlier than scheduled.
New UFC Denver Lineup
According to the news and reports, here's what UFC Denver looks like now:
- Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez - Reported
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
- Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa
- Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. MarQuel Mederos
Cancelled Fights
- Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber
- Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis
- Chris Duncan vs. Nazim Saykhov
- Mike Mallott vs. Gilbert Urbina - Reported
Fans should expect to see some announcements from the UFC in the future to flesh out the nine-fight Denver card.
