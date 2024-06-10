UFC Report: Top Welterweights Agree to Fight Night Main Event in September
Two of the UFC’s top welterweight contenders have reportedly agreed to serve as the main event for a UFC Fight Night card on September 7.
The UFC’s torrid schedule features very few off weekends between now and the end of the summer, but the card scheduled to take place on September 7 will see the promotion return from a rare two-week break following UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
According to a report from MMA Junkie, top welterweights Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady have verbally agreed to serve as the main event for a September 7 card that still doesn’t have a confirmed location and venue.
Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked welterweight contender, Burns challenged for the division’s title at UFC 258 but is currently on a two-fight skid after he dropped a decision to Belal Muhammad and was most recently finished by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299.
Brady is ranked two spots below Burns at #8, and after suffering his first career loss against Muhammad at UFC 280 the 31-year-old returned last year and finished Kelvin Gastelum with a kimura to resume his march towards welterweight title contention.
The only other bout announced for the September 7 UFC Fight Night card so far is a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Kyle Nelson, and if the UFC isn’t able to find an alternative destination for the event it will likely take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
