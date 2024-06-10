MMA News: Amateur Fighter Debuts with Jaw-Dropping KO in 14 Seconds
Fury FC 91 produced plenty of impressive finishes, but it was a debuting amateur fighter that stole the spotlight with one of the most violent knockouts in recent memory.
The Texas-based promotion held its eleventh event of the year last weekend at Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX and showcased a mix of professional and amateur bouts that included a bantamweight matchup between Nicholas Stoute and the debuting Stanley Okazaki.
It would have been understandable if Okazaki had taken some time to settle into the fight given that it was his amateur debut, but instead he applied pressure from the opening bell and stopped his opponent with a vicious barrage of hooks.
Stoute entered the night after winning his own amateur debut via finish last year, but at Fury FC 91 he was frozen by Okazaki’s punches and was scarily left in the same position as the referee jumped in after just 14 seconds of action.
The highlight-reel win was an incredible way for Okazaki to kick off his fighting career, and just a few fights later Antonio Figueiredo also made his pro debut with a devastating head kick knockout against German Ponce.
The co-main event of Fury FC 91 also saw featherweight prospect Yadier DelValle extend his unbeaten record to 7-0 when he defeated Pena Allamov, and in the night’s headling bout Paris Moran defended his Fury FC flyweight belt for the second time with a second-round submission against Freddie Rodriguez.
