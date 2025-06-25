UFC reveals banger main event for Noche UFC 3
Noche UFC 3 has its headliner, with two flashy featherweight personalities squaring off in the main event.
UFC's next Mexican Independence celebration event won't have as much flair as UFC 306 at Sphere Las Vegas- it's not even a PPV -but fans will be pleased with the headliner.
And while it's sure to deliver, it also outlines the future possibilities of Alexander Volkanovski's next title defense.
Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva is locked in for Noche UFC 3
As announced by the UFC on X on June 25, featherweight contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will compete in the Noche UFC 3 main event on September 13.
No. 2-ranked Lopes is coming off a competitive title fight loss against champion Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314, the same event where Silva picked up a win against Bryce Mitchell.
Fans might have expected Lopes to fight Yair Rodriguez, given their feud, but it's looking ever more likely that Rodriguez rematches Volkanovski for the belt. Rightful challenger Movsar Evloev is taking on Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi later this year.
As such, this matchup is more than likely being used to set up Silva for a title shot. The Fighting Nerds product is undefeated in the UFC, and hasn't seen a decision since his war against Kevin Vallejos five fights ago on Dana White's Contender Series.
Since this event is a celebration of Mexican Independence, the right move would be to book Rodriguez in a contender bout against other rising contenders, such as Arnold Allen or Lerone Murphy.
This way, Volkanovski would have two challengers lined up for his next fight later this year, before potentially facing Evloev in early 2026.
More MMA Knockout News
• Superbon vs. Noiri & Kane vs. Malykhin 2 set for ONE 173 in Tokyo
• UFC fighter gives priceless reaction to earning $100,000 bonus
• Khalil Rountree Jr. dismantles ex-champ Jamahal Hill in UFC Baku headliner
• Ex-Bellator & RIZIN champ scores possible Knockout of the Year in return fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.