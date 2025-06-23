Ex-Bellator & RIZIN champ scores possible Knockout of the Year in return fight
A decorated MMA veteran just added his name to the short list of contenders for 2025’s Knockout of the Year.
Much of the focus of the MMA world was centered on the UFC’s debut event in Baku, Azerbaijan last Saturday, and during the weekend there was also the PFL semifinals in Wichita, KS, as well as plenty of regional action from the likes of the LFA, Fury FC, and a number of other organizations.
One event that may have flown under the radar for many fans was BORROKA 3, which took place in Laughlin, NV on Saturday night and included former Bellator and RIZIN titleholder Juan Archuleta in the night’s main event.
Juan Archuleta Returns With Jaw-Dropping Knockout
Taking place at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort, the headlining fight for BORROKA 3 featured Archuleta squaring off with Dennis Linton for the promotion’s vacant featherweight belt.
Following a 1-3 start to his pro career, Linton entered the matchup with Archuleta on an impressive ten-fight unbeaten streak that saw the 34-year-old claim both the lightweight and featherweight titles in California-based MMA promotion King of the Cage.
Archuleta came into the matchup on a three-fight skid after he lost the RIZIN bantamweight belt to current UFC fighter Kai Asakura and was submitted by Kleber Koike and Razhabali Shaydullaev, but “Spaniard” returned to the win column in a big way when floored Linton with a picture-perfect flying knee.
The 37-year-old knew the bout was over as soon as the knee landed and was already starting to walk off when his opponent hit the canvas, where Linton remained facedown as the referee ran over to attend to him and wave the fight off.
The incredible finish was Archuleta’s first win since he claimed the vacant RIZIN bantamweight belt against Hiromasa Ougikubo in 2023 as well as his first knockout since he stopped former Bellator titleholder Eduardo Dantas in 2019, and in the days following the event MMA fans have understandably tabbed the highlight-reel result as a Knockout of the Year candidate.
