UFC fighter gives priceless reaction to earning $100,000 bonus
UFC victories don't come much better than a knockout win and a double-bonus in front of your home crowd.
This can be said about Azerbaijani-born Nazim Sadykhov, who knocked out Nikolas Motta at UFC Baku on Saturday. 'Black Wolf' snapped a seven-fight decision streak on the card, producing one of the best fights of the year in the process.
Responding to the tepid Fight Night after the fact, CEO Dana White awarded Sadykhov and Motta literally all the bonuses for the night.
Nazim Sadykhov awarded $100,000 bonus for UFC Baku knockout
Not only did Sadykhov receive a performance bonus for his knockout, but he and Motta were also awarded fight of the night. As such, Sadykhov earned $100,000 for his efforts, and Motta took home an extra $50,000 despite the loss.
A video shared by the UFC on X captured Sadykhov's immediate reaction to the news.
The Ray Longo prospect couldn't contain his excitement, letting out an ecstatic scream before tearing up.
No other fighters on the Baku card earned bonuses, especially considering ten of the twelve scheduled bouts went the distance. The current record for decisions at a UFC event is eleven, a number fans hope to never witness again.
The double bonus also marks Sadykhov's third and fourth UFC bonuses, meaning he has earned $200,000 in bonuses in just five fights.
As we know from the UFC Atlanta purses, some UFC fighters aren't taking home as much as fans expect, so it's a welcome sight.
