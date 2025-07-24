UFC reveals stacked lineup for Aspinall vs Gane with fan-favorite return
UFC has revealed several more fights that puts UFC 321 on track to becoming a stacked PPV.
The Abu Dhabi event plays host to the long awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. It's a welcome fight, considering the heavyweight division was stalled by Jon Jones for the better part of two years.
UFC announced two dynamite fights for the event earlier this week, featuring Alexander Volkov taking on Jailton Almeida, and Azamat Murzakanov taking on Aleksandar Rakic. Now, in a press release, more fights have been announced that are sure to please even the most casual fan.
UFC 321 receives two more fights
As per a press release, two more fights have been announced for UFC 321, in the heavyweight and middleweight divisions.
First, Egyptian standout Hamdy Abdelwahab returns against fan-favorite striker Chris Barnett. 'Beast Boy' Barnett captivated fight fans with a spinning wheel kick knockout in 2021, but has failed to find similar success in his last few outings.
In the middleweight division, Jun Yong Park fights Ikram Aliskerov. Park has been a dark horse in the 185-lbs division for years, having won nine of his 12 UFC contests. It's do-or-die for Aliskerov, who looks to notch his fourth UFC fight in his tenth booked appearance.
With this news, UFC 321 is up to six fights, with one title fight announced so far.,
- (C) Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane; heavyweight title
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida; heavyweight
- Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov; light heavyweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett; heavyweight
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park; middleweight
- Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo; flyweight
