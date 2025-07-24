Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls unusual UFC 229 buildup against Conor McGregor
Nearly seven years after Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his UFC Lightweight Championship against Conor McGregor, there appears to be some unfinished business between the two regarding how the rivalry will be remembered.
During a recent podcast episode, Nurmagomedov chronicled what the rivalry meant for the UFC at the time and how he was one of the catalysts who made it possible. But it came at a price, Nurmagomedov told the "Hustle Show."
"Hunter [Campbell] might not like hearing this, but it was Dana White who built that fight up," Nurmagomedov said.
According to the former champion, the antics before the fight weren't staged, of course, but they did have extra heat the promotion had never seen before.
Especially when it came to the pre-fight presser the week of the fight, which took place in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: Michael Chandler sends cryptic callout to Conor McGregor for UFC White House Fight
Nurmagomedov And McGregor Had A Tense Build Up
“I still had weight to cut,” Nurmagomedov said. “Everything was scheduled to the minute. At 2:30 p.m. you’re supposed to arrive at the arena. You go backstage and wait, everyone is supposed to be there by 2:30. At 3 p.m., the press conference starts. According to the schedule and the contract, it runs from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., I think, no delays allowed."
Nurmagomedov opted to leave the press conference before McGregor arrived, marking one of the most awkward pre-fight sagas in company history.
"They started saying this and that and I told the producer, ‘I’m staying until 3:15, then I’m leaving. I won’t be there," Nurmagomedov added. "You won’t be able to hold me.’ Then he went to Dana and told him. Dana came up to me, I said, ‘I’m not staying. I’ll stay for 15 minutes. I’m leaving.’ ‘Alright,’ he said, ‘OK, kid.’ Yeah, that’s Dana’s style."
Nurmagomedov beat McGregor when the dust settled, marking the most-purchased UFC fight with 2.4 million buys.
It's unclear whether the UFC reaches these heights again. But what is clear, though, is it can be done.
More MMA Knockout News
• Dustin Poirier shares heartfelt "letter to the game" after UFC retirement
• Former title challengers booked for pivotal Noche UFC fight
• Justin Gaethje says 'absolutely not' to rumored UFC fight and threatens retirement
• Middleweight dark horse predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.