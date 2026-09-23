UFC's Gable Steveson Denies College Rape Allegations in Lengthy Statement

UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson has come forward with a multi-paragraph statement posted across social media, directly addressing Sean Sharaf's now-viral comments stemming from Steveson's past legal history from when he wrestled at the University of Minnesota.

In 2019, Steveson was accused of "criminal sexual conduct," according to City News Everywhere of Canada via The Associated Press. After the investigation concluded in the years that followed, Minneapolis law changed because of the case's outcome.

"The law’s treatment of voluntary intoxication later became the subject of major controversy in Minnesota and was changed in 2021 so that voluntarily becoming intoxicated would no longer automatically prevent someone from being considered mentally incapacitated under sexual-assault law," the Facebook page, "just_wrsling" summarized in a recent post.

Gable Steveson Denies Wrongdoing in 2019 Legal Incident

Jul 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gable Steveson during weigh ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steveson saw the case get dismissed, but many in the MMA community have the belief that Steveson was the perpetrator of the alleged rape. Sharaf, who knocked out Steveson this past Saturday at UFC 331 in an unlikely underdog upset, saw the internet explode with a wide range of opinions about Steveson, with many celebrating the loss and calling it a "loophole," among others.

Nonetheless, Steveson tried to bring closure to the situation in his cross-platform post while also turning off comments on Instagram.

🚨 Gable Steveson just released a statement following his knockout loss:



“Prior to and during fight week, an incident from my college years was brought up by my opponent. I believe it was raised to get in my head, but it also reopened something that had been addressed years ago.… pic.twitter.com/0eD6aFWaUX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 22, 2026

"I want to be clear: I did not do anything alleged," Steveson's statement read. "I was never charged with a crime, and the matter was ultimately dropped by the district attorney. The allegations were not ignored nor brushed aside. They were thoroughly and heavily reviewed as I fully cooperated with law enforcement, including a separate Title IX review."

As the post continues, Steveson added that he has fully moved on from the incident, and that chapter in his personal and professional life.

Sean Sharaf Ignited War of Words Before Gable Steveson Fight

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gable Steveson (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I understand how serious allegations like this are, and I understand that people may have questions when they hear only part of a story," Steveson added. "Moving forward, I am going to keep focusing on my wife, my daughter, my family, and the work in front of me. To the people who support me, thank you. I know who I am. My family knows who I am. The people who have walked with me through life know who I am. That’s what matters to me, and that’s where I’m going to keep my focus."

Steveson addressed Sharaf directly, admitting that the pre-fight presser comments last Thursday impacted the eventual upset loss.

Gable Steveson Has No Plans for UFC Inactivity

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gable Steveson (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Elisha Ellison (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As for my opponent, congratulations," Steveson concluded. "You caught me. A mistake on my end was made. It was your night. Just like my wrestling days after my loss, I came back with an undeniable will to win and focus that led me to the top of my sport. The result of Saturday night, I believe, will catapult me to do the same. I will be great, and this won’t deny me.”

Steveson is 1-1 in the promotion, having made his debut in July at UFC 329.