UFC Star Gable Steveson Offers Huge Jon Jones Prediction for Next UFC Fight

UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson has remained close to former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones as a key training partner during his UFC run thus far.

A University of Minnesota legend, Steveson has quickly transitioned to MMA since his debut last November. In his brief UFC career thus far, Steveson, who has gained notoriety given his accolades on the mats, Dirty Boxing, and with Jones himself, could see his mentor make a return to the Octagon after all.

Could Jon Jones Return to UFC?

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates in front of president-elect Donald Trump after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I think Jon would like to come back also," Steveson told RMC Sport Combat. "Maybe seeing this belt open up put another fire into him. I've seen what [Jon] can still do, and I know he can do it at the highest level."

Jones hasn't entered the Octagon in nearly two years, since he defended his then-UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic in Nov. 2024 at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight, which was Jones' lone heavyweight title defense, left arguably more unanswered questions than answers about how his post-pandemic run would be remembered.

Now Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) hasn't ruled out a full return to MMA. But Steveson added that given the current state of the UFC's heavyweight division, Jones re-entering the picture isn't far-fetched, with France's Ciryl Gane being promoted to undisputed champion in the wake of England's Tom Aspinall remaining sidelined due to eye pokes suffered last October at UFC 321.

The Case for Cyril Gane's Next Opponent

Sep 4, 2026; Paris, FRANCE; UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Ciryl Gane deserves it," Steveson said. "He's a fantastic fighter, and he’s a guy that goes out there and he’s beating everybody besides literally the infinity stones of fighting, [Francis] Ngannou, Jon, and who else? Tom, I believe, so also. So I would love to see Ciryl Gane do his thing, and whatever works for him works for him."

Jones won the then-vacant title against Gane in March, but it was short-lived as the heavyweight cycle of uncertainty continued.

Steveson said he's particularly interested in seeing Gane (14-2, 1 NC MMA) and Josh Hokit (10-0 MMA) fight for the undisputed title.

Is Josh Hokit Next?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've heard rumblings of Josh Hokit," Steveson said. "That would be a fantastic fight. Josh is another fast guy that can keep up with the pace of Gane, and so maybe Josh Hokit can go out there and do his thing. But I'm not sure. Whoever they pick will be a fantastic fight and hopefully it'll work out soon."

For now, though, Jones' future remains uncertain.