UFC Star Gable Steveson Offers Huge Jon Jones Prediction for Next UFC Fight
UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson has remained close to former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones as a key training partner during his UFC run thus far.
A University of Minnesota legend, Steveson has quickly transitioned to MMA since his debut last November. In his brief UFC career thus far, Steveson, who has gained notoriety given his accolades on the mats, Dirty Boxing, and with Jones himself, could see his mentor make a return to the Octagon after all.
Could Jon Jones Return to UFC?
"I think Jon would like to come back also," Steveson told RMC Sport Combat. "Maybe seeing this belt open up put another fire into him. I've seen what [Jon] can still do, and I know he can do it at the highest level."
Jones hasn't entered the Octagon in nearly two years, since he defended his then-UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic in Nov. 2024 at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight, which was Jones' lone heavyweight title defense, left arguably more unanswered questions than answers about how his post-pandemic run would be remembered.
Now Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) hasn't ruled out a full return to MMA. But Steveson added that given the current state of the UFC's heavyweight division, Jones re-entering the picture isn't far-fetched, with France's Ciryl Gane being promoted to undisputed champion in the wake of England's Tom Aspinall remaining sidelined due to eye pokes suffered last October at UFC 321.
The Case for Cyril Gane's Next Opponent
"I think Ciryl Gane deserves it," Steveson said. "He's a fantastic fighter, and he’s a guy that goes out there and he’s beating everybody besides literally the infinity stones of fighting, [Francis] Ngannou, Jon, and who else? Tom, I believe, so also. So I would love to see Ciryl Gane do his thing, and whatever works for him works for him."
Jones won the then-vacant title against Gane in March, but it was short-lived as the heavyweight cycle of uncertainty continued.
Steveson said he's particularly interested in seeing Gane (14-2, 1 NC MMA) and Josh Hokit (10-0 MMA) fight for the undisputed title.
Is Josh Hokit Next?
"I've heard rumblings of Josh Hokit," Steveson said. "That would be a fantastic fight. Josh is another fast guy that can keep up with the pace of Gane, and so maybe Josh Hokit can go out there and do his thing. But I'm not sure. Whoever they pick will be a fantastic fight and hopefully it'll work out soon."
For now, though, Jones' future remains uncertain.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99