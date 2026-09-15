Jon Jones Throws Shade at Tom Aspinall After Latest Injury Update Cost Him UFC Belt

To nobody’s great surprise, it didn’t take long for Jon Jones to share his thoughts on the news that Tom Aspinall has vacated the UFC heavyweight belt.

With his ongoing injury layoff about to hit the year mark, news broke yesterday that Aspinall has officially relinquished the UFC heavyweight belt as the 33-year-old continues recovering from the damage sustained to his eyes during a UFC 321 title bout with Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall was apparently gearing up to rematch Gane in the main event of UFC 334, but an injury setback to one of his eyes during training forced him to finally give up the title before he’s hopefully able to return early next year.

Jon Jones Questions Eye Injury After Tom Aspinall Vacates UFC Title

The UFC heavyweight belt has arguably the most tumultuous history of any of the promotion’s titles, and Aspinall was only promoted from interim to undisputed champion after Jones retired from fighting without meeting the Englishman in a title unification bout.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Bones” has teased a return to the UFC on several occasions and has also been frequently active on social media during his retirement, and it didn’t take long for the future UFC Hall of Famer to weigh-in on the news that Aspinall has vacated the heavyweight belt.

My sentiments exactly https://t.co/MJqbMc9U51 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) September 15, 2026

“My sentiments exactly”

Jon Jones Retired in 2024 While Tom Aspinall Was Interim Heavyweight Champion

Following an incredible run in the light heavyweight division that was unfortunately marred by numerous controversies, Jones finally made his long-teased debut in the heavyweight division in 2023 at UFC 285.

Jon Jones (red gloves) enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning more than three years after his controversial light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes, Jones met Gane in a fight for the vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285 and only needed a little over two minutes to submit “Bon Gamin” and become a two-division UFC champion.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It was well over a year before Jones returned to defend the belt against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic (who was returning from more than three years away) at UFC 309, and a third-round finish of Miocic currently stands as the final fight of Jones’ career.

Ciryl Gane Currently Holds Interim UFC Heavyweight Belt

The fact that Jones made short work of Gane in 2023 has been a major point of emphasis for the future UFC Hall of Famer during Aspinall’s injury layoff, and that doesn’t look likely to change given that Gane won the interim UFC heavyweight belt for a second time over the summer.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of yet, the UFC has not formally promoted Gane to undisputed heavyweight champion as they did with Aspinall upon Jones’ retirement, which has left fans speculating on who the Frenchman could face his next time out.

Gable Stevenson celebrates with former UFC fighter Jon Jones after defeating Billy Swanson in a Dirty Boxing Championship heavyweight fight. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones will undoubtedly be happy to share his opinion online regarding whatever heavyweight title fight comes together next, but for now the 39-year-old appears to have put aside any desire to return to fighting himself as he helps to coach rising UFC star Gable Steveson.