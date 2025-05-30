UFC sued by ex-fighter in lawsuit that could change everything
UFC is facing yet another antitrust lawsuit.
A new antitrust filing aims to address the UFC's dominance in the MMA market, alleging that the UFC's monopoly is harming fighters and promotions outside the UFC.
It marks two antitrust filings in one week, following Misha Cirkunov's filing of a case with the Nevada Federal Court. Cirkunovs vs. Zuffa aims to address the UFC's class-action waivers in fighter contracts, while this new case approaches from outside the boundaries of the promotion.
Credit to Erik Magraken for sharing the information on X. The news was first reported by Stephie Haynes and John S. Nash.
Phil Davis files antitrust complaint against UFC
This new suit, Phil Davis vs. Zuffa, argues that fighters not under contract with the UFC are impacted by their stranglehold on the MMA market, leading to issues with signing top talent needed to succeed, and thus lowering the pay for fighters.
"May 2025, Davis continued to retain a top-10 rank through the industry website FightMatrix.com," The filing reads. "Throughout that time period, all or nearly all (depending on the month) of the other top-10 light heavyweight fighters were locked into exclusive, highly restrictive deals with the UFC.
"As a result, neither PFL nor any other non-UFC MMA promotion had the ability to sign a critical mass of top-ranked professional MMA fighters. . . . No rival MMA promotion could provide sufficient top-level talent to compete against Fighters like Davis.
". . . Non-UFC MMA promoters could not attract sufficient audiences, severely circumscribing the ability of all fighters at non-UFC promotions, including Davis, from participating in lucrative bouts against other top-ranked light heavyweight Fighters."
"We intend to prove that the UFC engaged in a predatory scheme..."
Davis seeks to represent all fighters who are not members of the Johnson or Cirkunovs suit. They are not seeking damages (money), just injunctive relief. It is also represented by the attorneys who handled the Le, Johnson, and Cirkunovs suits. [h/t John S. Nash]
"We intend to prove that the UFC engaged in a predatory scheme to undermine would be competitors to the UFC," Davis' attorneys said in a press release.
"Which the suit claims had the effect of maintaining and enhancing the UFC's dominance, and thereby impairing the careers and pay not just of the UFC's own fighters, but also of professional MMA fighters like Mr. Davis competing for MMA promotions across the MMA industry."
Le vs. Zuffa exposed damning UFC negotiation tactics
This statement is bolstered by evidence from the settled Le vs. Zuffa suit, which exposed the UFC's damning negotiation tactics in a series of unsealed documents.
Notably, emails from 2014 showcased former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva holding onto talent inside the UFC for fear of him leaving to fight top talent in Bellator.
"Rogerio Nogueira has [refused] to fight Daniel Cormier," Silva wrote to Lorenzo Fertitta. "[...] Would love to cut him but he would just end up fighting Rampage in Bellator."
Those following these stories know the UFC settled a $375 million lawsuit in 2024 with ex-fighters who accused the promotion of using 'improper strategies' to monopsonize the market for MMA fighters, thus underpaying their talent.
However, this took a decade of litigation, and similar to Le vs. Zuffa, Cirkunovs, Johnson, and Davis vs. Zuffa could take just as much time and resources to yield any meaningful results—or none at all.
It's time to wait...
