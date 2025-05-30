Petr Yan reportedly set for UFC return against low-profile bogeyman
No easy fights for Petr Yan, as 'No Mercy' is reportedly on a collision course with the next generation of bantamweight MMA fighters.
Yan has recouped from a three-fight skid by piecing together two wins against top opposition in Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.
While many fans thought a title eliminator or a title shot rematch with Merab Dvalishvili or Sean O'Malley could be in order, new reports suggest he's taking on a freshly ranked bantamweight killer.
Dustin Poirier's retirement card isn't looking so good
Petr Yan to fight Marcus McGhee on the undercard of Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi
As per a report from Cageside Press, Yan will be fighting No. 13-ranked Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight contest at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The bout has been rumored for some time, and should now be 'signed and official.'
McGhee (10-1, 4-0 UFC) just came off a close decision win against Jonathan Martinez in November 2024. He started his UFC career with back-to-back-to-back knockouts.
This could be the UFC's attempt at breathing life into the bantamweight elite, since fresh contenders for Merab Dvalishvili are slim pickings.
Yan will square off with 'The Maniac' on the undercard of Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder. UFC Abu Dhabi is looking exceptionally stacked thus far (subject to change):
- Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; middle
- Aaron Pico (debut) vs. Movsar Evloev; unofficial bantam
- Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee; reported bantam
- Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; light heavy
- Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault; middle
- Asu Almabayev vs. Ramazan Temirov; fly
- Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana; light heavy
More MMA Knockout News
- Jon Jones shares disappointing update on Tom Aspinall UFC mega fight
- Jon Jones puts himself on MMA Mount Rushmore alongside 3 legendary UFC champions
- Jon Jones names most overrated fighter in UFC
- Robert Whittaker baffled by UFC letting Jon Jones stall heavyweight division
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.