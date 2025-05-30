MMA Knockout

Petr Yan reportedly set for UFC return against low-profile bogeyman

Mathew Riddle

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

No easy fights for Petr Yan, as 'No Mercy' is reportedly on a collision course with the next generation of bantamweight MMA fighters.

Yan has recouped from a three-fight skid by piecing together two wins against top opposition in Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

While many fans thought a title eliminator or a title shot rematch with Merab Dvalishvili or Sean O'Malley could be in order, new reports suggest he's taking on a freshly ranked bantamweight killer.

Dustin Poirier's retirement card isn't looking so good

Petr Ya
Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Petr Yan to fight Marcus McGhee on the undercard of Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi

As per a report from Cageside Press, Yan will be fighting No. 13-ranked Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight contest at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The bout has been rumored for some time, and should now be 'signed and official.'

McGhee (10-1, 4-0 UFC) just came off a close decision win against Jonathan Martinez in November 2024. He started his UFC career with back-to-back-to-back knockouts.

This could be the UFC's attempt at breathing life into the bantamweight elite, since fresh contenders for Merab Dvalishvili are slim pickings.

Yan will square off with 'The Maniac' on the undercard of Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder. UFC Abu Dhabi is looking exceptionally stacked thus far (subject to change):

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; middle
  • Aaron Pico (debut) vs. Movsar Evloev; unofficial bantam
  • Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee; reported bantam
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; light heavy
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault; middle
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Ramazan Temirov; fly
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana; light heavy

Published
