UFC star doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev fight after brutal knockout of ex-champion

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates seems fairly confident about which fighter will challenge for the division’s title next.

Currently sitting at #6 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Prates opened the year with his first UFC loss but has rebounded in stunning fashion with back-to-back knockouts of Geoff Neal and former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards.

Prates’ second-round finish against Edwards took place on the same UFC 322 card that saw Islam Makhachev move up in weight to claim the welterweight belt from Jack Della Maddalena, leaving the Brazilian squarely in them mix for a title shot in the promotion’s suddenly-crowded 170 lbs. division.

Carlos Prates Expects Kamaru Usman vs. Islam Makhachev Next

Speaking to Combat Kids MMA (h/t Red Corner MMA), Prates revealed that he expects to see former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman get the first crack at Makhachev next year.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“Of course, I would love to fight for the belt,” Prates said. “But, I think Kamaru [Usman] is gonna fight [for the belt]. So, I’m really looking to fight [Jack Della Maddalena] or [Michael] Morales.”

One of the most successful welterweight champions in UFC history, Usman defended the 170 lbs. belt five times before being knocked out by a stunning last-minute head kick from Edwards during their rematch at UFC 278.

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The Nigerian Nightmare” also fell short against Edwards in their trilogy fight before he dropped a decision to Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight outing at UFC 294. Usman returned to the win column this year when he took a unanimous decision over surging welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

No Shortage Of Title Contenders In Stacked UFC Welterweight Division

Usman now sits at #8 in the UFC welterweight rankings after earning his first win since 2021, and some MMA fans have openly questioned the notion that the UFC plans to have the 38-year-old challenge Makhachev next.

The UFC’s 170 lbs. weight class is about stacked as it’s been in recent memory, and Prates still has a decent case for his first shot at UFC gold even though he sits one spot outside of the division’s Top 5. UFC 322 also saw Michael Morales extend his undefeated record with a first-round finish of Sean Brady, and Ian Machado Garry reasserted himself as one of the promotion’s top welterweights in November when he took a unanimous decision over former titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Fans have also been waiting to see when #2-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov will finally get his long-awaited crack at UFC gold, and recent reports suggest that the undefeated contender is finally gearing up to return for the first time since he defeated Machado Garry at UFC 310 in late 2024.

