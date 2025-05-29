MMA Knockout

Jon Jones shares disappointing update on Tom Aspinall UFC mega fight

"Bones" continues to contemplate his next move.

Zain Bando

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jon Jones may be the UFC Heavyweight Champion for right now, but that doesn't mean it'll stick for long.

Jones Delays Aspinall Fight

Jones has kept the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion, Tom Aspinall, in limbo for months about whether the highly-anticipated fight would happen this year.

Jon Jones keeps Tom Aspinall waiting
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Its latest wrinkle should concern MMA fans who are eagerly waiting for Jones' next title defense.

READ MORE: Robert Whittaker baffled by UFC letting Jon Jones stall heavyweight division

In an interview with Vic Blends, Jones was blunt about what the future holds and if he would return to the Octagon against Aspinall, or quite frankly, anyone.

“Right now I’m just focusing on love, happiness, kindness, we’re in the quarter-century mark and this year should be a really special year,” Jones said.

Will Jon Jones Fight Again?

“This year, I’m saying yes to more opportunities," Jones said. I’m traveling more. I’m consciously being kinder to people and that’s just the way of my mind right now is just love and kindness and peace and focusing on family and focusing on me, my aura.”

Jon Jones has been inactive since last November
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jones took a dig at the UFC's fighter pay structure, as he is doing his best to help those he calls "young guys" who are attempting to make a name for themselves.

"Just try to inspire others and help other UFC fighters in some of the ways where I went wrong as far as pay and endorsements and what to look out for as far as the leeches and things like that," Jones said.

Jones said the UFC has "great competition," so the door isn't firmly shut, but it seems his priorities are elsewhere.

“I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that," Jones said.

Now, it's up to the UFC whether it wants to pull the plug, but only time will tell.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News