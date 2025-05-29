Jon Jones shares disappointing update on Tom Aspinall UFC mega fight
Jon Jones may be the UFC Heavyweight Champion for right now, but that doesn't mean it'll stick for long.
Jones Delays Aspinall Fight
Jones has kept the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion, Tom Aspinall, in limbo for months about whether the highly-anticipated fight would happen this year.
Its latest wrinkle should concern MMA fans who are eagerly waiting for Jones' next title defense.
In an interview with Vic Blends, Jones was blunt about what the future holds and if he would return to the Octagon against Aspinall, or quite frankly, anyone.
“Right now I’m just focusing on love, happiness, kindness, we’re in the quarter-century mark and this year should be a really special year,” Jones said.
Will Jon Jones Fight Again?
“This year, I’m saying yes to more opportunities," Jones said. I’m traveling more. I’m consciously being kinder to people and that’s just the way of my mind right now is just love and kindness and peace and focusing on family and focusing on me, my aura.”
Jones took a dig at the UFC's fighter pay structure, as he is doing his best to help those he calls "young guys" who are attempting to make a name for themselves.
"Just try to inspire others and help other UFC fighters in some of the ways where I went wrong as far as pay and endorsements and what to look out for as far as the leeches and things like that," Jones said.
Jones said the UFC has "great competition," so the door isn't firmly shut, but it seems his priorities are elsewhere.
“I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that," Jones said.
Now, it's up to the UFC whether it wants to pull the plug, but only time will tell.
