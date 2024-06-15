UFC Tonight Free Live Stream: Taira vs. Perez Fight Night (Watch Along)
UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Perez is one to watch if you're a fan of up-and-coming prospects.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
The marquee fight is just that, with 15-0-0 Japanese grappler Tatsuro Taira finally getting to break into the flyweight rankings against #5 Alex Perez. Unfortunately, arguably the most popular prospect of the night, Ikram Aliskerov, has been moved to the main event spot against Robert Whittaker next week, and another notable fight, Joshua Van vs. Tagir Ulanbekov, has also been cancelled.
Fight fans still have the benefit of seeing prospects Garrett Armfield, Timothy Cuamba, Assu Almabayev, Jeka Saragih, and Josefine Knutsson in action.
UFC Vegas 93 Watch Along
If you'd like to watch along with UFC Vegas 93, UFC Fight Pass will broadcast a live stream on YouTube at 7 pm ET with host Jens Pulver.
UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Live Results & Highlights
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.