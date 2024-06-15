UFC Tonight Free Live Stream: Taira vs. Perez Fight Night (Watch Along)

MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Perez is one to watch if you're a fan of up-and-coming prospects.

UFC Fight Night Preview: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

The marquee fight is just that, with 15-0-0 Japanese grappler Tatsuro Taira finally getting to break into the flyweight rankings against #5 Alex Perez. Unfortunately, arguably the most popular prospect of the night, Ikram Aliskerov, has been moved to the main event spot against Robert Whittaker next week, and another notable fight, Joshua Van vs. Tagir Ulanbekov, has also been cancelled.

Fight fans still have the benefit of seeing prospects Garrett Armfield, Timothy Cuamba, Assu Almabayev, Jeka Saragih, and Josefine Knutsson in action.

UFC Vegas 93 Watch Along

If you'd like to watch along with UFC Vegas 93, UFC Fight Pass will broadcast a live stream on YouTube at 7 pm ET with host Jens Pulver.

UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Live Results & Highlights

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

