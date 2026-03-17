Alex Pereira Reveals Major UFC Update After Heavyweight Move

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is back in the spotlight once again - ten days after being booked as the co-main event on the UFC White House event June 14 from the South Lawn opposite Cyril Gane for the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

Should Tom Aspinall's eye be 100 percent healed later this year, Pereira would have an opportunity to become a three-division champion and make UFC history in the process of doing so, as a one-of-one titleholder.

Pereira left no doubt Monday, appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show with a massive update regarding his immediate future in the promotion.

Pereira is now set for an eight-fight deal with the UFC, revealing to Helwani that he and the promotion are on good terms.

Alex Pereira Inks Huge Deal With UFC

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

"They took really good care of me," Pereira said of UFC brass. "The contract was so good that I let it open for them to do whatever they want."

Pereira clarified that the only real discussion of him fighting Jon Jones was when Jones came out publicly to say he was "in negotiations," but even Pereira admitted that at that time, an opponent was unclear.

With the White House event looming, Pereira said heavyweight is his main focus, but he would not rule out a return to 205 pounds should the opportumity arise.

"I've been expressing for a long time that i have been wanting to fight at heavyweight," Pereira said. "So I'll probably stay around there."

Pereira is well aware of the UFC history he could make should he win, not ready to make a case for GOAT status either.

"I don't know," Pereira said.

As far as Jones is concerned, Pereira has begun to move past the idea of the fight ever materializing, despite him being vastly interested in the opportunity to compete against one of the sport's elite.

Alex Pereria Remains Brief About Jon Jones

(Zuffa LLC)

Pereira took the high road when asked about Jones, though, turning the conversation back to his future rather than commenting about Jones' sour relationship with the promotion.

Nonetheless, though, Pereira said he is ready to continue remaining an active and potentially reliable heavyweight champion, should he capture the title.

Before moving up to heavyweight, Pereira made quick work against Magomed Ankalaev last October in their UFC 320 rematch to recapture the light heavyweight title. The title has since been vacated, but April 11 at UFC 327, Jiří Procházka will face Carlos Ulberg to determine a new champion.

We'll see how Pereira's new journey plays out, too.