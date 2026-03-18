Former UFC BMF Champion Defends Jon Jones Amid Rough Dana White, UFC Relationship

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones continues to remain at odds with the promotion. Whether it's requesting his release, letting a fight against Alex Pereira slip through his fingers on several occasions, or otherwise, it is certainly a relationship that may be irreparably damaged.

However, former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, who has successfully transitioned into the promotional side of combat sports with Gamebred Boxing and Dirty Boxing Championships, sees Jones' point of view as a sport-wide issue.

In a new YouTube video, Masvidal discussed the topic at length, and gave an interesting, fighter-driven perspective that may be bigger than the sport entirely. In so many words, Masvidal said Jones is being severely undervalued and disrespected.

“You want to see the guy get paid,” Masvidal said. “But at the same time, there has been inconsistencies with Jon in the past and Dana, Jon having to pull out of fights and things like that for different reasons. So you can’t blame the UFC. It’s a business. They got to put the guys that they feel are going to sell the most tickets and be the most reliable."

Jorge Masvidall Calls For Jones-Pereira

Mar 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Contrary to that belief, though, is Jones' recognition. Largely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, Masvidal said sidelining Jones, a version of him wants to compete, is simply not practical.

“Put him in a big fight. Let’s use him,” Masvidal said. “I know obviously Jon has injuries now that have come to light and people are saying this and people are saying that, but it’s still Jon Jones, man. When the lights turn on, and that cage door closes, he turns into a f****** winner. That’s what he does, he wins.”

Masvidal said there really is nothing holding the promotion back from making the fight. The fans want to see regardless of when it happens. It just has to happen, he said passionately.

Will Jones-Pereira Happen?

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“I want to see Jon Jones in there, but not just against anybody,” Masvidal added. “I want to see him against the biggest, baddest, best heavyweight possible. And let’s make that fight happen. Let’s give Jon Jones a paycheck he deserves before he rides out into the sunset. I think he’s hinting at a couple of times about retirement. I just hope they can get the man what he deserves, you know?”

We'll see if both sides can reconcile, but it seems more unlikely than not at this point in time.