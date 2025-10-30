UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs. Onama full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC's end-of-year schedule keeps moving along with a return trip to Las Vegas for a batch of UFC Fight Night cards over the next two Saturday's from the UFC APEX. This weekend's card features a 13-fight offering headlined by a key featherweight headliner between Steve Garcia and David Onama.
Both Garcia (18-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Onama (14-2, 6-2 UFC) are on impressive winning streaks of their own at present. Garcia has won his last six dating to Oct. 2022, as it will be his third appearance this year and his first fight back since securing a unanimous decision in July opposite Calvin Kattar (23-10 MMA, 7-8 UFC).
Meanwhile, Onama has won four in a row with seven stoppage victories by KO/TKO since June 2023. Out of Onama's four wins, three have come by decision. His most recent saw him thoroughly dominate Giga Chikadze (15-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC), which continued Chikadze's skid having lost three of his last four.
Steve Garcia, David Onama Aim To Extend Winning Streaks
The fight marks the first main event headlining spot for both Garcia and Onama, which caps the 117th all-time UFC event from the APEX and the 260th event to take place in Las Vegas since 2001. It is also the promotion's 753rd event since Nov. 1993 and the 37th event this year. The promotion has an event every weekend, minus Thanksgiving, before rounding out the year's schedule with back-to-back events in December, which includes UFC 323 on Dec. 6 from the T-Mobile Arena.
Below is the bout order as of Thursday. Also included are the betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change at any time between now and fight day. Like previous Fight Night cards from Las Vegas, the start times remain unchanged as the UFC returns to the traditional ESPN+, ESPN App format.
What Time Does UFC Vegas 110 Start?
UFC Vegas 110 Full Fight Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN App)
- Main Event: Steve Garcia (-130) vs. David Onama (+110), featherweight
- Co-Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+105) vs. Ante Delija (-135), heavyweight
- Jeremiah Wells (+120) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-142), welterweight
- Isaac Dulgarian (-270) vs. Yadier del Valle (+220), featherweight
- Charles Radtke (-170) vs. Daniel Frunza (+142), welterweight
- Allan Nascimento (-298) vs. Cody Durden (+240), flyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN App)
- Featured Prelim: Billy Elekana (-265) vs. Kevin Christian (+215), light heavyweight
- Timothy Cuamba (-118) vs. Lee Chang-ho (-102), bantamweight
- Donte Johnson (-355) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+280), middleweight
- Ketlen Vieira (+145) vs. Norma Dumont (-175), women's bantamweight
- Alice Ardelean (-355) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+280), women's strawweight
- Philip Rowe (+160) vs. Ko Seok-hyun (-192), welterweight
- Talita Alencar (-230) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+190), strawweight
