Jon Jones ignores Aspinall vs. Gane, accepts Alex Pereira's UFC return fight offer
Rather than comment on the outcome of Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones has once again directed his attention to Alex Pereira following UFC 321.
Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, Jones was a major topic of conversation for combat sports fans last week during the lead-up to a highly-anticipated UFC 321 heavyweight title bout between Aspinall and his former opponent Gane.
The fight was supposed to see the heavyweight division formally move on from the “Bones” era following his retirement over the summer, but instead things ended in a disappointing No Contest after an accidental eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue.
Jon Jones Wants Alex Pereira At UFC White House Event
Fans were expecting the seemingly always-online Jones to immediately weigh-in on the result of Aspinall vs. Gane, but instead the future UFC Hall of Famer reasserted his desire for a possible return fight at the planned UFC White House event.
READ MORE: Mackenzie Dern outlasts Virna Jandiroba to win UFC belt at UFC 321
“Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”
It didn’t take long after Jones retired for the 38-year-old to start talking about a potential comeback, and he’s made it clear that a meeting with Pereira would be his ideal return fight after “Poatan” successfully reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title when he stopped Magomed Ankalaev in the first round of their rematch at UFC 320.
Tom Aspinall Retains Heavyweight Belt After UFC 321 Main Event
As big of a matchup as Jones vs. Pereira might be on paper, the specific details for a UFC event at the White House still haven’t been worked out, and for the moment Pereira also holds the belt in a light heavyweight division that “Bones” once ruled over.
READ MORE: UFC 321 prelims end with disgusting Knockout of the Year candidate
A former UFC middleweight titleholder, Pereira has expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight and potentially pursue a third UFC belt on several occasions. The allure of a Jones matchup might be enough for the Brazilian to cut his second light heavyweight title reign short and move up immediately, but Pereira also looks to have his next title challenger already lined up in the form of #3-ranked knockout artist Carlos Ulberg.
There was some hope among MMA fans that an Aspinall win at UFC 321 could set up a meeting with Jones at the White House, but for now it looks like the UFC’s heavyweight titleholder will need to focus on healing up in order to get a second meeting with Gane scheduled and solidify his status as undisputed champion.
