UFC Vegas 115: Moicano vs. Duncan: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+
Another 13-fight card is on tap from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, which culminates with UFC Fight Night this Saturday, headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan in a five-round lightweight bout.
Moicano (20-7-1 MMA) attempts to snap a two-fight losing skid and earn his first win since Sept. 2024. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Moicano said getting back on track is the main priority in a crowded division.
Renato Moicano Reflects On Losing
"It's never good to lose," Moicano said. "It's f****** terrible. But it's so good when you win; I want to get that feeling of winning again, especially in the main event. One hundred percent that adds pressure."
Fighting someone of Moicano's caliber excites Duncan (15-2 MMA), who has won his last four in a row, three by submission. Of course, the ATT history doesn't hurt either, Duncan said.
"We have so much respect for each other that it's going to be fighting and it's going to be an equalizer on Saturday night," Ducan said. "Whoever wins, wins. People can't fathom that, and that's why people like to watch, because people are not bred like me. I'm on a different level."
Duncan said fighting a five-rounder doesn't bother him either, knowing that should he reach is full potential, it would become a standard rather than an expectation.
"I feel like I get to express myself a little bit better with the five rounds," Duncan said. "He's obviously a fantastic opponent. Unfortunately, he's a teammate, but I'm absolutely ecstatic to be stepping across the Octagon in front of him. What an opponent. The actual caliber of opponents he's had in the past. Jose Aldo. Islam Makhachev. The resume is insane."
A full card with a mix of top contenders and prospects follows before Moicano and Duncan make their walks.
Check out the full bout order and betting odds below, which include broadcast details and start times. Odds are subject to change, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Vegas 115 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT, P+)
- Main Event: Renato Moicano (+136) vs. Chris Duncan (-162) (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba (-130) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+110), strawweight
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1450) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+950), light heavyweight
- Ethyn Ewing (-136) vs. Rafael Estevam (+114), bantamweight
- Tommy McMillen (-1000) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+650), featherweight
- Jose Delano (-298) vs. Robert Ruchala (+240), featherweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Guilherme Pat (+100) vs. Thomas Petersen (-120), heavyweight
- Alessandro Costa (-410) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+320), flyweight
- Lando Vannata (-225) vs. Darrius Flowers (+185), lightweight
- Alice Pereira (-130) vs. Hailey Cowan (+110), bantamweight
- Azamat Bekoev (-650) vs. Tresean Gore (+470), middleweight
- Dione Barbosa (-125) vs. Melissa Gatto (+105), flyweight
- Kai Kamaka III (-148) vs. Dakota Hope (+124), lightweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99