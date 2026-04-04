UFC Vegas 115: Moicano vs. Duncan: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+

Another 13-fight card is on tap from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, which culminates with UFC Fight Night this Saturday, headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan in a five-round lightweight bout.

Moicano (20-7-1 MMA) attempts to snap a two-fight losing skid and earn his first win since Sept. 2024. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Moicano said getting back on track is the main priority in a crowded division.

Renato Moicano Reflects On Losing

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Renato Moicano (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alexander Hernandez (red gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It's never good to lose," Moicano said. "It's f****** terrible. But it's so good when you win; I want to get that feeling of winning again, especially in the main event. One hundred percent that adds pressure."

Fighting someone of Moicano's caliber excites Duncan (15-2 MMA), who has won his last four in a row, three by submission. Of course, the ATT history doesn't hurt either, Duncan said.

"We have so much respect for each other that it's going to be fighting and it's going to be an equalizer on Saturday night," Ducan said. "Whoever wins, wins. People can't fathom that, and that's why people like to watch, because people are not bred like me. I'm on a different level."

Duncan said fighting a five-rounder doesn't bother him either, knowing that should he reach is full potential, it would become a standard rather than an expectation.

"I feel like I get to express myself a little bit better with the five rounds," Duncan said. "He's obviously a fantastic opponent. Unfortunately, he's a teammate, but I'm absolutely ecstatic to be stepping across the Octagon in front of him. What an opponent. The actual caliber of opponents he's had in the past. Jose Aldo. Islam Makhachev. The resume is insane."

A full card with a mix of top contenders and prospects follows before Moicano and Duncan make their walks.

Check out the full bout order and betting odds below, which include broadcast details and start times. Odds are subject to change, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Vegas 115 Full Card + Odds

Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT, P+)

Main Event: Renato Moicano (+136) vs. Chris Duncan (-162) (five rounds, non-title)

Renato Moicano (+136) vs. Chris Duncan (-162) (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba (-130) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+110), strawweight

Virna Jandiroba (-130) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+110), strawweight Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1450) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+950), light heavyweight

Ethyn Ewing (-136) vs. Rafael Estevam (+114), bantamweight

Tommy McMillen (-1000) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+650), featherweight

Jose Delano (-298) vs. Robert Ruchala (+240), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Guilherme Pat (+100) vs. Thomas Petersen (-120), heavyweight

Guilherme Pat (+100) vs. Thomas Petersen (-120), heavyweight Alessandro Costa (-410) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+320), flyweight

Lando Vannata (-225) vs. Darrius Flowers (+185), lightweight

Alice Pereira (-130) vs. Hailey Cowan (+110), bantamweight

Azamat Bekoev (-650) vs. Tresean Gore (+470), middleweight

Dione Barbosa (-125) vs. Melissa Gatto (+105), flyweight

Kai Kamaka III (-148) vs. Dakota Hope (+124), lightweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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