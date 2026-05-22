UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event Pits Former UFC Champ vs. Infamous Alex Pereira KO Victim

The UFC's summer schedule is heating up further, as the promotion's return trip to Abu Dhabi Saturday, July 25, could dictate the immediate future of the UFC's light heavyweight division. The event's reported headliner is former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev vs. former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

The bout has yet to be officially confirmed on the UFC's end, as Russian outlet Vestnik MMA was first to break the promotion's plans. Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr. comes just days after Ankalaev tweeted that all details had been finalized for a return to the Octagon.

Should Ankalaev make his return against Rountree Jr. unscathed, it would mark his first fight since losing the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October.

Magomed Ankalaev's Road Back To UFC Title Shot

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The staggering defeat in the rematch against Pereira, a powerhouse who has since opted to take his talents to heavyweight amid relinquishing the light heavyweight title, opens the door for Ankalaev to regain control in a weight class he once oversaw.

Meanwhile, a victory for Rountree Jr. would accomplish what Ankalaev simply couldn't: validation as one of the best the division has to offer. Despite both men sharing losses to Pereira, Rountree Jr.'s path to a title shot was a stark contrast to Ankalaev's. A near-decade long UFC run is what it took, while Ankalaev carried the weight of a lengthy winning streak and a chip on his shoulder that a second go toward a title wasn't going to be denied.

The fight is crucial for several reasons, but largely boils down to two critical factors: whether Rountree Jr. can still compete amongst the best at 205 pounds, and whether Ankalaev's loss to Pereira was simply an oversight when foreseeing a possibly lengthy title reign.

Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr. Carries Massive Title Implications

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Whatever the case may be, whoever emerges victorious gives the division immense clarity in the absence of champion Carlos Ulberg, who suffered an injury in his UFC 327 title win over Jiri Prochazka last month.

With Pereira out of the picture, it leaves a path for both men to chase a championship. Albeit brief, Ankalaev knows what it takes to win. Meanwhile Rountree Jr. can only base his experience back on how close (or not) he was to achieving glory.

Nonetheless, the winner is set up in prime position for a shot at gold later this year or in early 2027, making it a perfect springboard matchup should it go off without any immediate concerns.