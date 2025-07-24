UFC veteran refused $200K check he had every right to take
UFC settled a colossal antitrust lawsuit in 2024 that had been ongoing for over a decade.
The Le vs. Zuffa case sought monetary compensation for a class of fighters (roughly 1,200 of them) who had been underpaid by the promotion from 2010-2017, emphasizing predatory business practices and monopsony tactics from the UFC. Eventually they reached a $375 million settlement, to be chopped up and divided among the fighter class.
Fighters were automatically opted into the case, and had to opt out manually. Thus, over a thousand fighters were entitled to collect their money when the settlement came through. The concept of free money seems cut and dry, but not to some veterans, including one who had no qualms turning down a huge sum.
Renato Moicano turns down alleged six-figure check due to UFC loyalty
Renato 'Money' Moicano, UFC lightweight and co-host of the 'Show me the Money' podcast, openly admitted he turned down $200,000 from his position in the lawsuit.
"You wanna know how much I love UFC? I did not [take the money from the lawsuit]," Moicano revealed on his podcast. ". . . They [Le et al] said the UFC did not pay the fighters enough, but it is like, you get a girl today and you f-----g her, and like two years later she says 'Hey, that guy raped me."
"How many people can say that 'I'm not gonna take this money because I have morals and I have principles'?" Moicano explained. ". . . I didn't take the money, if you would have taken it, f--- you that's your f------ problem, not mine.
". . . Even Hunter [Campbell] called me and he said, 'Hey take the f----- money.' . . . I don't care, it's about what I believe, it's not for the UFC, that's for sure."
Whether currying favor with the promotion or declining from an ethical standpoint, the decision is baffling. The alleged $200,000 is already paid out by the UFC in the form of the settlement, and the unclaimed money would simply be divided among the other beneficiaries.
Otherwise, declining the money and broadcasting intention to hold good faith with the UFC could work against the promotion in its battle with the several other antitrust lawsuits currently ongoing. All of which seek injunctive relief that would have cataclysmic effects on the UFC business model.
