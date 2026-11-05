UFC Veteran Still Making History at 40 Years Old

UFC Vegas 124 features a fight with a rare record on the line.

The United Kingdom's Davey Grant, 40, takes on Elijah Smith, 24, in one of the main card's featured bouts. Not only does 'Dangerous' Grant face an opponent 16 years his junior, but he'll also be retaining his spot as the second-oldest bantamweight fighter to win a UFC contest.

The current record holder, Guido Cannetti, holds the top spot, having submitted Randy Costa at age 42 years and nine months in 2022 (and knocking out Kris Moutinho earlier that same year). At 40 years and ten months, a win for Grant would further cement his place as the bantamweight division's second-oldest victor. Data via Fighters Weekly.

Graph of the oldest fighters to win a UFC bantamweight fight. | Mathew Woolfall-Fighters Weekly

UFC History Grants Grant Little Chance of Beating Smith

However, the odds are stacked against Grant, as bantamweight fighters who are 10 years or older than their opponent at the time of the fight win 19% of the time. (9 of 47 eligible fights). In 2026, these fighters are winless (0 of 5).

Fighters older than their opponent by 10+ years: win rate by year. | Mathew Woolfall-Fighters Weekly

Furthermore, UFC fighters who are older by 10+ years, and possessing 10+ more fights than their opponent, lost 92% of contests (11 of 12 fights). However, this is a small sample size.

Grant currently sits as a moderate underdog in his main card matchup.