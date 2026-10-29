UFC Fight Night Loses Main Event to Injury Less Than Two Weeks Before Las Vegas Card

Next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card has unfortunately lost one half of its headlining fight less than two weeks out from the event.

Following a visit to Abu Dhabi last Saturday for a loaded UFC 333 card that featured two title bouts, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas this week for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan.

UFC Vegas 123 is the first of back-to-back shows at the UFC’s Meta APEX facility, a the promotion will stay in town next week for UFC Vegas 124 before heading to New York City and Madison Square Garden for UFC 334.

UFC Vegas 124 Loses Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim Main Event

Fairly low-profile as far as UFC Fight Nights go, UFC Vegas 142 was at least set to feature an important welterweight main event between top-ranked contenders Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady.

Sean Brady (red gloves) prior to the fight against Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That fight is unfortunately no longer happening, as Laerte Viana was the first to report that Brady has withdrawn with an injury and Bonfim now finds himself without an opponent.

Injury Halts Sean Brady's Efforts to Secure Back-to-Back Wins

A former Cage Fury FC champion, Brady joined the UFC in 2019 and brought his undefeated record to 15-0 with five UFC victories before he was stopped by Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

Sean Brady (red gloves) fights Michael Morales (blue gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old rebounded with a three-fight win streak capped off by a submission of former UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards at UFC London, but his run towards title contention was halted at UFC 322 when he was knocked out by Michael Morales.

Sean Brady (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning in May at UFC 328, Brady got back on track when he took a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley.

Gabriel Bonfim Joined UFC's Welterweight Elite With Five-Straight Wins

Brady was set to try and halt Bonfim’s considerable momentum at UFC Vegas 124, as the Brazilian has won five-straight fights since being upset by Nicolas Dalby in a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap in 2023.

Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) fights Gabriel Bonfim (red gloves) during the UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following what was the first loss of his professional MMA career, Bonfim competed once in 2024 and put together an impressive 3-0 run in 2025 that included a split decision over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and nasty finish of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event.

Gabriel Bonfim (red gloves) fights Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Marretinha” was once again given a headlining slot in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he took a unanimous decision over former welterweight titleholder Muhammad.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Gabriel Bonfim (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC will be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement opponent for Bonfim on such short notice, and the promotion may be forced to promote the scheduled co-main event between former UFC title challengers Virna Janridoba and Tatiana Suarez up to main event status for UFC Vegas 124.

UFC Vegas 124 Fight Card

Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. TBD

Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez

Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman

Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando

Andre Petroski vs. Mantas Kondratavičius

Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jose Souza vs. Jonny Parsons

Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Ollie Schmid vs. Keiichiro Nakamura

Priscila Cachoeica vs. Nina Milošević

Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli

Thomas Petersen vs. Gabriel Lorenço