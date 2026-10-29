UFC Fight Night Loses Main Event to Injury Less Than Two Weeks Before Las Vegas Card
Next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card has unfortunately lost one half of its headlining fight less than two weeks out from the event.
Following a visit to Abu Dhabi last Saturday for a loaded UFC 333 card that featured two title bouts, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas this week for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan.
UFC Vegas 123 is the first of back-to-back shows at the UFC’s Meta APEX facility, a the promotion will stay in town next week for UFC Vegas 124 before heading to New York City and Madison Square Garden for UFC 334.
UFC Vegas 124 Loses Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim Main Event
Fairly low-profile as far as UFC Fight Nights go, UFC Vegas 142 was at least set to feature an important welterweight main event between top-ranked contenders Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady.
That fight is unfortunately no longer happening, as Laerte Viana was the first to report that Brady has withdrawn with an injury and Bonfim now finds himself without an opponent.
Injury Halts Sean Brady's Efforts to Secure Back-to-Back Wins
A former Cage Fury FC champion, Brady joined the UFC in 2019 and brought his undefeated record to 15-0 with five UFC victories before he was stopped by Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.
The 33-year-old rebounded with a three-fight win streak capped off by a submission of former UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards at UFC London, but his run towards title contention was halted at UFC 322 when he was knocked out by Michael Morales.
Returning in May at UFC 328, Brady got back on track when he took a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley.
Gabriel Bonfim Joined UFC's Welterweight Elite With Five-Straight Wins
Brady was set to try and halt Bonfim’s considerable momentum at UFC Vegas 124, as the Brazilian has won five-straight fights since being upset by Nicolas Dalby in a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap in 2023.
Following what was the first loss of his professional MMA career, Bonfim competed once in 2024 and put together an impressive 3-0 run in 2025 that included a split decision over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and nasty finish of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event.
“Marretinha” was once again given a headlining slot in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he took a unanimous decision over former welterweight titleholder Muhammad.
The UFC will be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement opponent for Bonfim on such short notice, and the promotion may be forced to promote the scheduled co-main event between former UFC title challengers Virna Janridoba and Tatiana Suarez up to main event status for UFC Vegas 124.
UFC Vegas 124 Fight Card
Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. TBD
Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez
Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
Andre Petroski vs. Mantas Kondratavičius
Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Jose Souza vs. Jonny Parsons
Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Ollie Schmid vs. Keiichiro Nakamura
Priscila Cachoeica vs. Nina Milošević
Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli
Thomas Petersen vs. Gabriel Lorenço
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.