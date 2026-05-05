UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev Sets Return Talks Straight Ahead of UFC 330

Islam Makhachev continues to play the waiting game as the UFC finalizes its summer schedule. Although Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani reported this past week that Makhachev was in discussions to fight Ian Machado Garry in August at UFC 330, he has since told his side of the story.

To make matters confusing, Makhachev told Red Corner MMA that no plans have been formally set regarding his next fight. In a wild twist, Carlos Prates' TKO over Jack Della Maddalena last Saturday at UFC Perth has given Makhachev a different perspective on who is most deserving of a title shot next.

Even though Machado Garry holds a win over Prates, Makhachev said it's simply not a clear cut situation, adding the UFC's supposed silence has him cornered while awaiting his first title defense.

“There’s been a lot of rumors about me fighting Ian Garry next, but I haven’t talked with any [UFC] officials about this fight," Makhachev said.

When is Islam Makhachev's Next UFC Fight?

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The trip to Philadelphia is the first numbered UFC event since UFC 101 in 2009, which featured a lightweight championship fight between B.J. Penn and Kenny Florian. There is also an event in July, billed as UFC 329, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 11. Neither has a main event on the books just yet, making the situation extremely fluid.

"I can’t tell for sure who is the next contender," Makhachev added. "Kamaru Usman is also up there, Ian Garry, [Michael] Morales, [Carlos] Prates."

Makhachev did make one thing clear, however: he is more than likely going to fight one of those three opponents, regardless of who it ends up being. Makhachev actually has a preference, should he get a say from the UFC itself.

Makhachev-Prates Possibility Seems Realistic For UFC

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"I think Prates has got the hype now," Makhachev added. "He’s talked about much more now, so I think a fight with him would be the most interesting.”

Makhachev isn't wrong. Prates said he feels he has done enough to earn a title shot after some recent résumé-building wins over former champions, and having done so impressively

But, at the end of the day, it's up to the UFC to make the final decision. For now, Makhachev remains patient, knowing that a return to the UFC is more than likely in the works.

Makhachev previously held the UFC Lightweight Championship before vacating it last summer ahead of a move to 170 pounds. Whatever he decides to do next is unknown, but what is true is that the anticipation for his return is still building by the day.

Only time will tell.