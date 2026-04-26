Islam Makhachev's Reported UFC Welterweight Title Defense Reignites Huge UFC Rivalry

The UFC's summer schedule is beginning to take shape, as is a reportedly planned UFC 330 main event in Philadelphia, PA., Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to Eurosports' Álvaro Colmenero, the UFC is trying to set up Islam Makhachev's first UFC welterweight title defense against Irish superstar Ian Machado Garry to top the UFC's first event with a championship fight in Philadelphia since Aug. 2009.

"I said it a while back, but the fight that's being negotiated is Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry, according to my sources," Colmenero tweeted Saturday morning. "[Michael] Morales is already out of this title shot. Presumably, it'll be in August in Philadelphia, at UFC 330, though Islam [Makhachev] has already pointed toward the IFW in some message."

The UFC has yet to confirm Colmenero's reporting, but what it did cause is mass confusion between Makhachev and Garry across social media.

Ian Garry Awaits Islam Makhachev Fight

Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts after defeating Carlos Prates (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“First you say you have a hand injury, Dana said August, you’re saying July — I’ve been ready since you last turned me down in May,” Garry tweeted. "We’re all waiting on you, princess.”

Makhachev, meanwhile, responded almost immediately.

“Don’t worry about my injuries,” Makhachev wrote. “I’m ready at any time. I’m waiting for the contract.”

The UFC has yet to announce a main event for either UFC 329, set for Saturday, July 11, in Las Vegas, or UFC 330. But the suspense of Dagestan vs. Ireland can only be traced back to one UFC rivalry — arguably the biggest ever — between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Could Makhachev-Garry Become New Nurmagomedov-McGregor Rivalry?

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (blue gloves) taps out against Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although Nurmagomedov won the lone fight between the pair in Oct. 2018 at UFC 229, bad blood has still spilled over into the present day. While Nurmagomedov is still a victim of McGregor's antics without making public discourse about it, McGregor has done the opposite.

Through a series of deleted posts, McGregor has made his hatred for Nurmagomedov crystal clear: it's never going away. It's unclear if the present day version of the rivalry between Makhachev and Garry will reach similar levels, but what is apparent is that Garry is tired of waiting for Makhachev.

Should the fight become a reality, it's likely the war of words has only just begun, as Garry has been clamouring for a title shot for over two years while working his way up the divisional ladder.

We'll see what happens next. However, it appears both men want a piece of each other.