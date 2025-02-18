UFC’s ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson wouldn’t fight in BKFC 'even if there was kicking'
No gloves? No thanks, says Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.
It's a hard pass on bareknuckle boxing for the two-time UFC title challenger and one of the most prolific kickboxers in MMA today. Thompson's taken out the likes of ex-champs Robert Whittaker and Johny Hendricks with his karate skills, frustrating Rory MacDonald and Jorge Masvidal and so many more fighters on the feet, including Tyron Woodley.
You could say Thompson MMA's career is on its last legs after back-to-back losses to Shavkat Rakhmonov and Joaquin Buckley recently, but "Wonderboy" said on Overdogs Podcast he feels as fast as he did 10 years ago and isn't willing to retire just yet.
Speaking of laying down the gloves, retired UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler is considering a comeback: a BKFC debut against Mike Perry in the coming months. Nothing's official, the UFC and BKFC still in talks about the the potential fight, leaving many to wonder what other business could happen between the premier promotions of their respective sports.
Thompson On Fighting Bareknuckle: 'I'm Not Mike Perry...'
'Wonderboy' says he was once approached by BKFC President David Feldman at one of their events in Greenville, South Carolina, where Thompson ruled out the idea of a bareknuckle fight almost immediately.
"The owner was like, 'Yo Wonderboy, when is your contract up with UFC? I'm like, 'Dude, don't even...' I'm not Mike Perry, bro. I ain't got it, dude. I don't think I could do the bare knuckle, bro. Y'all are different animals," Thompson said to Perry, the face of the BKFC.
"Your legs are such a weapon," Mike Perry responded to Thompson, noting the expert striker's kicks would obviously have to go under bareknuckle boxing rules.
'Wonderboy' Would Still Opt Out If Kicks Were Allowed
Thompson's got decent hands in the boxing department as well, but a new world in the BKFC isn't where the UFC veteran and undefeated kickboxer wants to be fighting his final fights.
"I mean, if there was kicking, still... I don't even think I could do it if there was kicking, man," Thompson said of a bareknuckle fight.
Some former UFC fighters' styles have translated amazingly in the BKFC (others not so much) with Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens currently undefeated in the promotion, leaving their kicks and the rest of their weapons behind in MMA.
