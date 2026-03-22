Undefeated Ex-UFC Star Teases Jake Paul Fight Announcement for Rousey vs. Carano Card

Arguably the biggest name to be let go from the UFC in recent years says that he’ll be fighting on the upcoming MVP MMA card on Netflix.

Scheduled to take place on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, Netflix’s first foray into MMA is headlined by the unexpected matchup between returning women’s MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

The return of UFC Hall of Famer Rousey and women’s MMA pioneer Carano already meant the card was going to attract plenty of attention, but Netflix also recently upped the stakes by adding a fight between Ex-eUFC and PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins, as well as a matchup featuring former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Mike Perry.

Muhammaed Mokaev Teases Fight Announcement For Rousey vs. Carano

Hardcore MMA fans will also be intrigued by the welterweight clash between former Bellator titleholder Jason Jackson and Bellator/UFC veteran Lorenz Larkin, and it also appears that undefeated flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev will be competing on the card.

Huge fight to announce @jakepaul gonna announce it soon! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 22, 2026

“Huge fight to announce [Jake Paul gonna announce it soon!]

Currently a perfect 15-0 in professional MMA following an incredible amateur career that saw him compile a record of 23-0, Mokaev won seven fights after joining the UFC in 2022 but was famously released from the promotion after a unanimous decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Jake Paul Will Announce Remainder Of Rousey vs. Carano Card This Week

Mokaev would be a massive addition to the Rousey vs. Carano event, and Mokaev’s teaser comes just a day after Paul himself announced that he’ll be revealing the rest of the card this Tuesday.

Tuesday I’m going to announce the rest of the MVP MMA card for May 16th on Netflix. Finalizing a couple of more fights and will be set. @MostVpromotions — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 21, 2026

“Tuesday I’m going to announce the rest of the MVP MMA card for May 16th on Netflix. Finalizing a couple of more fight and will be set.”

While the Rousey vs. Carano and Diaz vs. Perry are matchups that largely cater to the nostalgia of combat sports fans, adding Ngannou and Mokaev to the card on May 16 proves that both Netflix and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions may be serious about becoming major players in the MMA landscape.

Francis Ngannou during an MMA press conference at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ngannou famously exited the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion before signing with the PFL, which allowed him to compete in lucrative boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua before he knocked out Renan Ferreira in his lone PFL appearance in 2024.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) reacts during his fight with Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Mokaev looked to be next in line for a shot at the UFC flyweight title before the promotion released him following the Kape win, and since then “The Punisher” has added an additional three victories to his undefeated MMA record and most recently claimed the BRAVE CF flyweight belt with a second-round knockout last November.