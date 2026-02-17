UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence on Shocking MMA Return Announcement

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey makes her return to MMA May 16 opposite former Strikeforce standout Gina Carano. Only this time, unlike the failed negotiation breakdown Carano went through to fight Rousey in the UFC, it will be under Most Valuable Promotions, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Rousey and Carano both took to social media Tuesday to share their reactions to the announcement, as both appear excited to finally be fighting each other.

Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginacarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!

And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion @MostVpromotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet @netflix! This is for… pic.twitter.com/vR9IxchOO2 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 17, 2026

"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and [Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history," Rousey wrote. "And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion [MVP] as well as the baddest streamer on the planet [Netflix]! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;)"

Rousey last fought in the main event of UFC 207 in December 2016, as the UFC Hall of Famer failed to recapture her title in a devastating first-round KO/TKO loss to eventual two-division champion and arguable female pound-for-pound best Amanda Nunes.

When Did Gina Carano Compete Last?

Meanwhile, the return for Carano marks 17 years since her last MMA fight, as the pair were linked to fight each other for several years after the UFC acquired Strikeforce before Carano opted to pursue acting. Now, timing issues aside, it's happening.

The fight will take place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif., home of the L.A. Clippers and the host of UFC 311 this past January. Therefore, hosting major fights with big names is no issue for the venue.

Meanwhile, Carano had her own response to finally fighting the former UFC champion, someone she had long considered a rival.

"Turn it up," Carano wrote. "So blessed. Looking forward to making this walk AGAIN!"

Carano then had a message inspired by former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, as she helped resurface Adesanya's "level of happiness" speech from when he was champion.

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian praised both women for accepting the fight during a crowded time period in combat sports.

Jake Paul Reacts To Rousey-Carano Booking

"Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are the two most formative figures in the history of women’s MMA," Paul and Bidarian said in a joint statement. "They are the icons who shattered the glass ceiling and helped build the foundation this sport stands on. MVP's conviction in women’s boxing was driven by the success achieved by Ronda Rousey, who was the biggest star of the entire sport of MMA during her career. Following the unprecedented success of our boxing partnership, we are proving that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live events in multiple sports that engage fans across generations. This is what we do.”

The kickoff presser is set for Thursday, March 5, which falls during the same week as UFC 326 in Las Vegas.

