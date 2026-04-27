Ronda Rousey Sends Warning Shot To Dana White, UFC Regarding 'MVP MMA' Future

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has remained vocal about her fallout with the UFC and wants to push forward in making the "MVP MMA" event as successful as possible.

Under a month remains until Rousey headlines against Gina Carano on Saturday, May 16, from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. In the build-up to the fight, Rousey spoke to TMZ Sports about how she'd be interested in becoming a promoter when her fighting career concludes.

"The sport is at a crossroads where it’s kind of like I came upon women’s MMA and I’m like 'Wait a minute, there’s a huge opportunity here,'" Rousey said. "I’m seeing it right now with MVP and Netflix and MMA. [If] this event is a huge success, there’s a huge opportunity to take over the market share in MMA and show everybody what they’ve been missing.”

Ronda Rousey Sees MVP vs. UFC As Possibility

Apr 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Ronda Rousey speaks at the press conference for the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at Palladium Theater. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Rousey is still not happy with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, giving herself praise by calling herself "more qualified" to make fights than him. To most MMA consumers, that's highly debatable (or disproven), depending on the subject matter.

But Rousey was reassuring that her issues are not with UFC CEO Dana White, despite wanting to compete against him one day.

“The UFC, I think, has forgot that the fighters are the stars and that the characters are what people tune into see," Rousey said. "They forgot when they started giving fight cards numbers instead of names and when they started putting everybody in the same exact uniform. I feel like there’s a huge opportunity to show what people miss in MMA and creating premier fights that feature characters that people love. I think this is just the beginning, if it is the huge success that I expect it to be. Hopefully, there’s a partnership there in the future with me and MVP.”

Rousey said she'd like to become a version of White, but for MVP as the front-face of the brand.

Ronda Rousey Wants To Turn Into MMA Promoter

May 5, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; UFC president Dana White (right) poses with Strikeforce MMA female champion Ronda Rousey during a bout between Johny Hendricks and Josh Koscheck during UFC on Fox 3 at the Izod Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“I would love to be their Dana and shepherd them into the future,” Rousey said. “We’ll see how this goes first. I feel like it’s a no-brainer.”

The event will stream on Netflix, which aired Mike Tyson-Jake Paul and Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua, to name a few. Therefore, the global reach is undoubtedly big.

"People don’t tune in to see a belt," Rousey said. "They don’t tune in to see a brand. They tune in to see characters that they know and love."

We'll see how much further Rousey pushes the MVP hype train, as it makes its debut from the ring to the cage.