Update on WWE Contract Status of Several Stars Including Chad Gable (Report)
WWE is in an interesting period of upcoming talent contract expirations, and a new report has emerged with an update.
Many notable stars such as Chad Gable will see their deals reach the expiration date soon. Gable, who will reportedly see his deal come to an end this Friday, has been booked for an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle 2024 on June 15th. That means either the reported expiration date is a bit off, or WWE was able to work on something temporary for the Alpha Academy leader.
One would think WWE and Gable have some sort of understanding given how strongly he's been pushed and the fact that the company continues to tease an alliance with the Creed Brothers.
Here is the latest on the expiring deals of Chad Gable and other WWE superstars.
Update on Expiring Deals of WWE Talent
Fightful has a new report on the bevy of WWE talent deals that are set to reach expiration dates. Other than Gable, there is also Natalya, as well as Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma who have yet to put pen to paper.
The report has an update, claiming that WWE has been working on contract extensions for all of the names mentioned above. One performer not mentioned in the report was Ricochet. His contract is coming due this summer, although WWE is likely to try to keep him on the roster.
