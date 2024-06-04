WWE Officials Reportedly Impressed by Recent Monday Night Raw Acquisition
One member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster is garnering significant praise if one report is to be believed.
When Bron Breakker was called up from the NXT brand, many were excited to see the start of what could be a Hall of Fame career on the main roster. Like a young NFL draft pick being touted as a "gold jacket talent," Breakker is the embodiment of what a wrestling company wants in a multiple-time world champion.
It appears he's making a good first impression to those running WWE Raw behind the scenes.
Bron Breakker Impresses WWE Officials Already
While those backstage for NXT shows have long known what it's like to work with Breakker regularly, the movers and shakers of Monday Night Raw are getting their first experience with the son of Rick Steiner. So far, so good, per a report from Fightful.
In the report, it's revealed that WWE officials are "very happy" with the performances Bron Breakker has been putting forth since making his way to Raw. In particular, the company feels Breakker has had strong showings during his backstage segments with Monday Night Raw GM Adam Pearce.
The current storyline with Breakker is that Pearce is trying to get the newly acquired red brand star to to control his aggression, rather than try to permanently injure his foes. So far, Pearce's words aren't getting through to the "Badass of WWE."
Breakker was most recently seen on the June 3rd episode of WWE Raw, defeating Ricochet. He's been involved in a feud with both Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov.
