Watch Ex-UFC Champ & Florida Panthers Fan Kamaru Usman Celebrate Stanley Cup Win
You can count former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman among the many fans that were thrilled to see the Florida Panthers win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
Usman Attends Game 7 of Stanley Cup Finals
Considered to be one of the best welterweights in the history of MMA, Usman claimed the UFC welterweight title in 2019 and defended it five times before he was knocked out by a last-minute head kick from Leon Edwards at UFC 278.
Now on a three-fight skid following his rematch with Edwards and a short-notice middleweight bout with Khamzat Chimaev, Usman recently took some time out of his training to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, and celebrate the Florida Panthers’ victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
The 37-year-old and countless other Panthers fans were likely stressed on game day after the Oilers dramatically overcame a three-game deficit to force a Game 7 in Florida, but star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky returned to his stellar form from earlier in the series and backstopped the Panthers to a 2-1 victory where Conn Smythe Trophy-winner (playoff MVP) Connor McDavid was kept off the scoresheet for a second-straight game.
Georges St-Pierre Loses Bet to Usman
The Oilers would have been the first Canadian-based team to win the Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, and ahead of Game 7 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre made a friendly wager with Usman where the losing fan would have to do 30 pushups while wearing the opposing team’s jersey.
Usman will almost certainly hold St-Pierre to his promise, and fans can look forward to hopefully seeing that video in the coming days as “The Nigerian Nightmare” and the rest of the Panthers’ fan base celebrate winning the first Stanley Cup in the team's 30-year history.
