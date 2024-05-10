MMA Knockout

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Five King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a quintuple of WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 opening round matches. Here's a preview.

A look at the WWE Friday Night SmackDown arena during a match.
Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature more matches in the opening round of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments, and we've got a preview.

The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA will play host to the blue brand this evening. Among the matches in tonight's King of the Ring tourney will be a clash of two future WWE Hall of Famers, as Randy Orton will collide with AJ Styles. "The Viper" and "The Phenomenal One" have had their share of battles of the years, and the stakes are just as high this go-around.

A graphic for the King of the Ring 2024 opening round match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.
There are four other matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments that will be featured on WWE SmackDown tonight.

WWE QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 OPENING ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

The other King of the Ring 2024 opening round match will be Tama Tonga of The Bloodline taking on Angelo Dawkins of The Pride. Tonga was supposed to take on Bobby Lashley, who is also a member of The Pride faction, but "The Almighty" suffered an injury during training, per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. As a result, Dawkins has filled in.

A graphic for the King of the Ring 2024 opening round match between Angelo Dawkins and Tama Tonga.
Over on the female side, there will be three Queen of the Ring 2024 first-round matches to sink your teeth into. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair, will take on Candice LeRae. The other half of the tag team titleholders, Jade Cargill, will also be in a tournament match against Piper Niven.

A graphic for the Queen of the Ring 2024 opening round match between Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae.
A graphic for the Queen of the Ring 2024 opening round match between Jade Cargill and Piper Niven.
Naomi will also be featured in a Queen of the Ring match, but she will have her hands full. The former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion meets Nia Jax.

A graphic for the Queen of the Ring 2024 opening round match between Naomi and Nia Jax.
Join us for live coverage of Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can peep our homepage just before the show begins for all the latest updates.

ANOTHER WWE MAJOR NAME PULLED FROM KING OF THE RING 2024 & WWE SMACKDOWN

