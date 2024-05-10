WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Five King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches
Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature more matches in the opening round of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments, and we've got a preview.
The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA will play host to the blue brand this evening. Among the matches in tonight's King of the Ring tourney will be a clash of two future WWE Hall of Famers, as Randy Orton will collide with AJ Styles. "The Viper" and "The Phenomenal One" have had their share of battles of the years, and the stakes are just as high this go-around.
There are four other matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments that will be featured on WWE SmackDown tonight.
WWE QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 OPENING ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
The other King of the Ring 2024 opening round match will be Tama Tonga of The Bloodline taking on Angelo Dawkins of The Pride. Tonga was supposed to take on Bobby Lashley, who is also a member of The Pride faction, but "The Almighty" suffered an injury during training, per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. As a result, Dawkins has filled in.
Over on the female side, there will be three Queen of the Ring 2024 first-round matches to sink your teeth into. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair, will take on Candice LeRae. The other half of the tag team titleholders, Jade Cargill, will also be in a tournament match against Piper Niven.
Naomi will also be featured in a Queen of the Ring match, but she will have her hands full. The former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion meets Nia Jax.
ANOTHER WWE MAJOR NAME PULLED FROM KING OF THE RING 2024 & WWE SMACKDOWN
