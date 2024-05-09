WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 Opening Round Matches Announced For Friday Night SmackDown
Some more opening round matches in the WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament have been revealed.
Going into this Friday's episode of SmackDown, the remainder of the first round matches for the King of the Ring 2024 tournament were revealed. A slight change has been made since the announcement, as Bobby Lashley suffered an injury and has been replaced by Angelo Dawkins, who will meet Tama Tonga tomorrow night.
Three matches have now been announced for the SmackDown side of the Queen of the Ring opening round.
WWE has revealed that Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax have been added to the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. We've already seen the likes of IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark advance to the second round. Who will be joining them?
Fans can watch the aforementioned tournament matches on the May 10th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. If you can't watch the action live, don't fret. Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will have you covered with live results and video highlights throughout the two-hour show on Friday Night.
Make sure you check back in with us on our homepage before 8 p.m. ET tomorrow for all the Friday Night SmackDown updates you will need. Of course, we'll also be providing live coverage of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE, which takes place on May 25th.
