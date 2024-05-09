WWE News: Another Major Name Pulled from King of the Ring 2024 & WWE SmackDown
One WWE Friday Night SmackDown superstar has been pulled from the King of the Ring 2024 tournament.
You can add another name to the injury list in WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole. This past Monday, it was revealed that Drew McIntyre was forced out of his KOTR opening round match against Finn Balor due to an injury. Now, it is a superstar on the blue brand who has been bitten by the injury bug.
Bobby Lashley will no longer face Tama Tonga in the opening round of the King of the Ring tourney.
AEW FAN KICKED OUT OF ROH TAPING FOR HARASSING SKYE BLUE (REPORT)
Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE SmackDown & King of the Ring 2024
In a video posted on his X account, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Lashley suffered an injury during training. As a result, he has been replaced by Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits in the KOTR tournament. It'll now be Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga in the opening round for Friday Night SmackDown on May 10th.
WWE SmackDown heads to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA this Friday. Other matches set for round one of the King of The Ring tournament on this week's show will be Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.
Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout will be providing live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow night, so be sure to peep our homepage before the show begins. You'll be getting live results and video highlights throughout the show.
DETAILS ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW EXTENSION ON USA NETWORK, NOTE ON NETFLIX
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.