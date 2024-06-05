WWE Raw Storyline with Liv Morgan & Dominik Draws Massive Social Media Numbers
The ongoing WWE storyline involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio has been taking in some huge numbers.
When Liv Morgan said she wanted to take everything from Rhea Ripley, she didn't just mean her in-ring time and the Women's World Championship. Morgan has been chasing Ripley's onscreen love interest Dominik Mysterio.
At the end of the May 27th episode of Monday Night Raw, Liv even kissed Dom to close the show, and tried doing so again the following week.
The storyline has been a big success thus far.
LIV MORGAN GETS EVEN MORE INTIMATE WITH DOMINIK MYSTERIO ONCE WWE RAW GOES OFF-AIR
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Smash Social Media Viewership
Clips from the June 3rd episode of WWE Raw involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have garnered over 54 million views on social media in the past 24 hours alone.
It's a staggering number, as WWE continues to build to the inevitable return of Rhea Ripley. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest of The Judgment Day has been warning Dominik to make things right with Rhea. Mysterio admitted that he hasn't spoken to "Mami," but believes the situation is under control.
It is not under control.
Morgan doesn't currently have a feud brewing with an active female title challenger going into Clash at the Castle 2024 on June 15th. If Ripley is cleared to return by SummerSlam, then many believe a marquee match with Liv is bound to happen at the big PLE in August.
Until then, Morgan will continue to play mind games with Dominik and The Judgment Day every Monday on WWE Raw.
