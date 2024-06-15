WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Free Live Stream: Priest vs McIntyre (Countdown)
The day has arrived for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, and a live stream of the countdown show is available for free.
Today's PLE is being held inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. If this past Friday's episode of SmackDown is any indication, fans in Glasgow are ready to blow the roof off the arena for the WWE superstars.
That includes home country hero Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Piper Niven will also receive a warm welcome, given she was also born in Scotland, and she'll be challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.
FORMER WWE CHAMPION MAKES SHOCKING RETURN TO TNA WRESTLING AT AGAINST ALL ODDS
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Free Live Stream (Countdown)
Before any of the action goes down, WWE will be holding a live pre-show featuring a panel of experts to break down all the madness that is about to ensue. The panel will break down all five title matches scheduled for this afternoon's show.
That includes the Undisputed WWE Championship rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Rhodes was betrayed when "The Phenomenal One" faked his retirement and attacked "The American Nightmare." Rhodes was so enraged that he convinced SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make their second encounter an "I Quit" match.
You can peep the live stream of the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 countdown show, which has a start time of 12 p.m. ET. Check back on the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for live coverage of today's PLE beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
WWE OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY THRILLED WITH DEBUT OF A NEW CHARACTER FOR RISING STAR
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.