Former WWE Champion Makes Shocking Return to TNA Wrestling at Against All Odds
One former multiple-time world champion under the WWE banner made his return to TNA Wrestling.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that Jeff Hardy would be wrapping up his time with AEW. His contract expired this past Friday, and the word was that "The Charismatic Enigma" drew interest from TNA Wrestling given his history with the company.
The reports from both Fightful and PWInsider were correct, as "Brother Nero" is now back in TNA.
Jeff Hardy is Back in TNA Wrestling
During the Against All Odds 2024 event, Jeff Hardy hit the ring to aid his brother, Matt Hardy after a TNA Championship match against Moose. Jeff ran wild with steel chair attacks to clear the ring to leave the babyfaces standing tall.
Now that Jeff Hardy is back with his brother, a Hardy Boyz reunion could be in store for fans. Whether or not Jeff goes for TNA's top singles prize, or if he'll team with Matt to go for tag team gold remains to be seen. For now, TNA fans are simply happy to see Jeff return to the company.
Some are already wondering if this means there's a chance we see Jeff return to a WWE ring under the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era. WWE has been building a strong relationship with TNA Wrestling. At Against All Odds, NXT's Tatum Paxley challenged Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Champion in a losing effort.
Time will tell what's next for Jeff Hardy.
