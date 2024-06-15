WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Results: CM Punk Screws Drew McIntyre Out of Title
It's a big day for WWE and fans in Glasgow, Scotland, as Clash at the Castle 2024 is here and we'll be providing live coverage of the PLE.
Scotland's own Drew McIntyre will look to win his fourth world title under the WWE banner when he meets World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest inside the OVO Hydro. McIntyre's WrestleMania 40 moment was cut short thanks to CM Punk and Priest, who successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract mere minutes after McIntyre pinned Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion.
McIntyre will be looking for vindication tonight in front of a raucous crowd that is sure to be on his side.
Also on the docket for today's card will be an Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. This will be an "I Quit" match thanks to AJ's fake retirement stunt.
The WWE Women's Championship will also be at stake. Bayley will put her title up for grabs against Scotland's own Piper Niven. In the buildup to this title scrap, Niven has gotten the edge over Bayley. Can the "Role Model" overcome the size and power disadvantage this afternoon?
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his gold on the line against Chad Gable. Leading up to the match, Gable has been heavily mistreating Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy. Will Otis finally snap?
There will also be a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The titleholders Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have two teams to worry about, as they'll face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, as well as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage right here beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates throughout the afternoon.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Results
I Quit Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Rhodes dropkicked Styles right out of the ring, and the referee asked AJ if he wanted to quit. When Styles refused, Cody grabbed a table.
Rhodes sent AJ into the ring steps and then into the crowd. The action went into the backstage area momentarily.
Back in the ring, Cody locked in the Figure Four Leglock, but Styles didn't quit. Styles hit a Death Valley Driver on Cody onto the announce table, followed by a brainbuster on the edge of the table.
Styles was jaw-jacking with Rhodes' mother. The cameras then revealed Cody was busted open.
AJ went for the Styles Clash from the ring steps onto the floor, but Rhodes reversed. Rhodes landed the Disaster Kick in the ring. Styles countered Cross Rhodes with a Pele kick, followed by a DDT.
Styles placed Rhodes neck through the hole in the steel chair and landed a knee drop. Cody refused to say "I Quit." Styles then grabbed a kendo stick and battered Cody with it.
AJ grabbed a belt and began whooping Cody. Styles locked in an STF, but Rhodes was out. The referee told AJ that Cody must say "I Quit" in order for him to ring the bell.
Styles grabbed a water bottled and poured it over his opponent. AJ pulled out a bag, but it wasn't thumbtacks. Styles pulled out handcuffs and cuffed "The American Nightmare."
Rhodes' mother slapped Styles in the face three times when he got in her face. With Cody still cuffed in the ring, AJ hit him with a steel chair.
AJ wrapped a steel chain around his arm and went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rhodes threw a chair at him, and he went through the table Cody set up earlier.
Rhodes used the handcuffs as a weapon and freed himself with a key. He then landed the Cody Cutter. Cross Rhodes connected, followed by another. Rhodes landed a third Cross Rhodes on the chair.
Rhodes then handcuffed Styles to the middle rope. Cody leveled AJ with multiple chair shots. Styles teased saying "I Quit," but instead he said, "Screw you, Cody Rhodes."
Cody tossed steel steps into the ring and that's when AJ finally quit.
Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Rhodes hit Styles with the steps anyway.
When Rhodes walked up the ramp, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa attacked Cody. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens ran out and helped Cody fought off The Bloodline.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Bianca, Baszler, and Dawn got the match started. Belair landed a back suplex on and a standing moonsault, but Dawn broke up the pin.
Cargill, Stark, and Fyre were all tagged in. Stark and Fyre double teamed Jade, but Cargill shoved them both off and hit a double clothesline.
Jade had Fyre on her shoulder and caught Stark for a Samoan Drop-fallaway slam combo.
Fyre hit a suicide dive on Jade. Baszler and Stark landed a double suplex on Cargill before Dawn leaped from the ring apron and hit her with a meteora.
Fyre used Bianca for leverage to hit a tornado DDT on Baszler. With Stark and Baszler on the outside, Fyre leaped from the top rope onto her opponents on the outside.
Cargill was tagged in, but she slipped off the top rope. Jade hit a spinebuster but was caught in Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch. Bianca hit a 450 Splash on Baszler to break up the submission.
Jade and Bianca landed their double team finisher on Shayna, but Isla hit a German suplex on Jade and pinned Shayna. We have new women's tag team champions.
Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis and Maxxine Dupri)
Gable went for the Ankle Lock early, but Zayn quickly grabbed the ropes. On the outside, Gable spoke to Maxxine and Otis. Zayn approached Otis and once again told him to listen to the fans and not Gable.
Gable targeted the arm of Zayn. Sami was selling the arm injury. Zayn leapfrogged over Gable and clotheslined him to the outside.
On the ring apron, Zayn landed his springboard moonsault.
Sami went for a top rope move in the ring, but Gable dropkicked him in midair. Zayn hit a Michinoku Driver on Chad for a two-count.
The two were in a German suplex battle, which Zayn turned into a half and half suplex for a near fall. Eventually, Gable sunk in the Ankle Lock again. Zayn was able to counter with a rollup, but couldn't get the three.
Gable grabbed the IC title and handed it to Maxxine. Gable had the referee distracted, expecting Dupri to hit Sami with the gold but she wouldn't do it.
Chad scolded Maxxine, who was on the apron. Sami didn't see her and almost hit Maxxine with the Helluva Kick.
Gable hit Chaos Theory and nearly scored the pin. Chad follwed Maxxine and continued scolding her when Otis got in his face.
Sami Zayn dove to the outside, but Gable pulled Otis into harm's way. Chad then took out both Otis and Gable with a moonsault.
Sami hit an exploder suplex on Gable in the corner, but his injured ankle prevented him from following through with the Helluva Kick.
Zayn tripped Gable into Maxxine's injured ankle inadvertently. Otis grabbed the injured Maxxine and took her away from the ring.
With Gable distracted, Zayn hit the Helluva Kick and scored the pin.
Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn
Cathy Kelley interviewed Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The newly-minted WWE Women's Tag Team Champions said they did exactly what they said they'd do.
Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - for the WWE Women's Championship
Piper landed a scoop slam on Bayley, who rolled to the outside. Chelsea Green slapped Bayley when referee Charles Robinson wasn't looking. Piper connected on the champion with a headbutt.
Bayley stomped Chelsea's hand. Green put her hands on Robinson and was thrown out as a result.
Niven landed a cannonball from the ring apron onto Bayley on the outside.
Bayley reversed a suplex into a DDT. She then landed a suicide dive. Piper ended up ramming Bayley into the ring apron.
With Piper perched on the middle rope, Bayley landed a second rope cutter, followed by an elbow drop. She delivered another elbow drop, but Niven kicked out.
Bayley hit Bayley to Belly from the rope. Chelsea returned in a mask to distract the referee while Bayley had a pin. Masked Chelsea ate a baseball slide.
Bayley went for the Rose Plant, but Niven hit the Piper Driver for a near fall.
Bayley landed the crucifix driver to pin Piper.
Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Bayley
Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - for the World Heavyweight Championship
McIntyre wasted little time going after Priest. He knocked him to the outside and landed a dive over the top rope. Priest raked McIntyre's eyes and slammed him into the ring post.
McIntyre went for the Future Shock DDT, but Priest escaped to the outside. Back in the ring, Priest went for a dive to the outside, but his leg got caught in the ropes. Drew ended up hitting Future Shock DDT for a near fall.
McIntyre went for White Noise, but Priest countered with the Razor's Edge for a two-count.
Drew hit the Claymore on the outside. He went for another in the ring, but Priest hit South of Heaven for a near fall.
Priest hit a hurricanrana from the top rope, but his injured leg gave him issues. McIntyre hit Claymore out of nowhere, but it didn't put Priest away.
The referee got out of harm's way when the champion and challenger tussled in the corner. When the official tried getting back in the ring, he was inadvertently knocked off.
McIntyre hit the Claymore on Priest, but there was no referee. A new official arrived, but it was CM Punk, who nailed him with a low blow before leaving.
Priest hit South of Heaven for the three.
Winner and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest
