Major WWE Raw Talent Reportedly Staying With Company Amid Contract Talks
While one WWE talent is expected to make his exit, another appears to be sticking around.
The WWE contract status of Chad Gable has become a hot topic as of late. Gable has been involved in a big storyline involving his Alpha Academy faction members and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Gable will be challenging Zayn for the IC gold at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 this Saturday, but reports had been surfacing claiming Gable's contract is expiring.
Well, it appears WWE won't have to worry about one of its key Monday Night Raw superstars hitting free agency.
Chad Gable Likely Staying with WWE
The internal belief within WWE is that Chad Gable will remain on the roster, per PWInsider. The report notes that Gable has either agreed to terms of a new deal or is on the verge of doing so. It's good news for WWE, as they are expected to lose Ricochet to free agency.
It had been reported that Gable had a slew of options even outside of wrestling if he wished to explore opportunities outside of WWE. He's in the midst of his most high-profile singles run in WWE, so his decision to remain with the company may not come as a surprise to fans.
It'll be interesting to see if Gable captures the Intercontinental Championship at this weekend's PLE or if WWE will hold off for a later date in order to give Otis his big moment, presumably turning on his Alpha Academy leader.
