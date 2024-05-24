WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, Belair vs. Jax Semis
The go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE takes place tonight.
This evening's episode of the blue brand will air on a tape delay. That's because WWE has made the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SmackDown is being held inside the Kingdom Arena, so it'll be back-to-back nights of action for the fans in Riyadh.
Tonight, we will see the final semifinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.
Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax - WWE SmackDown Preview
The stakes have been raised ahead of the finals in this Saturday's tourneys. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently announced that the winner of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will be receiving world title opportunities at this year's SummerSlam event. Since the announcement has been made, some have been changing their picks for the men's and women's finals.
In the last King of the Ring 2024 semifinals, Randy Orton will collide with Tama Tonga, who has quickly become a personal rival of his. Since Tama has joined The Bloodline, he has been a thorn in the side of Orton and the storyline-injured Kevin Owens. Could we see KO return to assist "The Viper" tonight? The winner will meet GUNTHER in the finals this Saturday.
Bianca Belair and Nia Jax will do battle in the Queen of the Ring semifinals tonight. Jax defeated Belair's tag team partner Jade Cargill via DQ to advance to the semifinals. Belair will not only be looking to advance to the finals, but she'll also hope to avenge her partner in tonight's matchup. Whoever emerges victorious will be taking on Lyra Valkyria in the finals.
Plus, WWE Women's Champion Bayley will go toe-to-toe with Chelsea Green, who will have Piper Niven in her corner. For the past few weeks, Chelsea and Piper have been mocking the top female champion on the SmackDown brand. Tonight will be Bayley's opportunity to give at least one of them their comeuppance.
